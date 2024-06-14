Meet Twenty under 40! honoree Jake Patton: 'Be yourself. Don't be afraid to be different.'

Jake Patton, head of North American sales for JUXTA, is one of this year's Twenty under 40! honorees. The award recognizes young professionals in Stark County.

Editor's note: Twenty under 40! is a collaborative effort between the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce’s ystark! and the Canton Repository. It recognizes young professionals in Stark County. This year’s honorees are being featured each weekday leading up to the awards celebration, which will be June 25 at The Quarry Golf Club & Venue in Canton.

Jake Patton is head of North American sales for JUXTA, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based technology company.

The 37-year-old has a goal to lead a sales or marketing team in the next two to five years.

"I have a few business ideas that my wife and I are working on. It would be fun to see any of those come to fruition — if you're investing, give me a call. Ha ha," he said. "Personally, I have three children under the age of 7. I'll be pouring time into them daily to help them feel safe, secure and loved."

Jake Patton, head of North American sales for JUXTA, is one of this year's Twenty under 40! honorees. The award recognizes young professionals in Stark County.

Who nominated Jake Patton for the Twenty under 40! honor?

Michael Wheeler, a friend and president of Patriot Software, nominated Patton for the Twenty under 40! honor.

"Jake Patton is the highest quality person. He is selfless, kind, caring, and trustworthy," Wheeler said. "He is the type of person that reaches out just because he cares. From being a member of Leadership Stark County to delivering international keynote speeches to audiences of thousands overseas, Jake is an outstanding member of our community — always coming home and bringing his talent to Stark County, no matter where he may be.

"He and his wife are active neighbors, highly involved, and they exemplify the type of folks that make Canton, Ohio, a great place to live and work!"

Patton has worked at startups

Successfully placed JUXTA's first two pilot sites in Colorado and Georgia — two of the first outdoor, AI-powered autonomous stores operating in the United States (2023-2024).

Have added more than 500 new accounts with revenue of more than $30 million since 2018.

Steered buyouts for the last three startups he has worked for.

Promoted to head of sales at JUXTA in 2023 — an internal startup of Vontier Corp. (NYSE: VNT), a $3 billion global business focused on transportation and mobility.

Has spoken at multiple national and international conferences on the topics of AI, technology, and the convenience retail vertical.

Awarded top salesperson at Zipline (2019) and top salesperson at Invenco (2021).

Participant in Leadership Stark County: Spotlight Program (2014).

He has volunteered in the community

Acts as a mentor for young professionals.

Annually disperses Thanksgiving meals through his local church.

Has taken multiple trips with Inner City Outreach to Costa Rica and Guatemala to help communities rebuild in the aftermath of tropical storms and at local orphanages.

Coached local youth sports teams through Jackson Friends Church and Jackson Local Schools.

He attended school in Tuscarawas County

Tusky Valley High School

Grove City College, with a bachelor's degree in marketing management

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Be yourself. Don't be afraid to be different.

You can't always come in with big ideas and immediately see results — take the time to build trust, show your buy-in, and collaborate once you're in the fold. I think if you're striving to be good at your job and good in your community (at home, with your family, etc.), the desire to help better your community comes naturally.

Don't wait for things to happen — speak up, take action and get it done!

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I think that where you live is a conscious decision. I take calls from all over the world every week and almost everyone asks, "Why Ohio?" My answer is, "Why not Ohio!?"

I'm motivated to better the community so we can enjoy it more now and also so our future generations have a place to call home that they're proud of.

Jake Patton

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Ironically, the best career advice I've ever received came from my high school football coach, Dale Martini (love you coach).

He'd always say something along the lines of "I don't care if you're a street sweeper, but be the best damn street sweeper there is!" This always stuck with me — if you're going to do something, do it well. Give effort. Strive for greatness.

What’s the most challenging part(s) of your job? How do you tackle these obstacles?

In my sales role, the most challenging part of my job is the rejection (or the lack of follow up). Even the most promising calls can end in absolutely nothing.

You've got to get yourself squared away mentally to handle the ups and downs with a role like mine.

Additionally, the nature of a startup is such that every day is different. My type-A tendencies are challenged daily. I've tried to buckle in and embrace the chaos.

List three to five things people might not know about you.

I played football in college.

I'm still best friends with about 10 people from my small high school in Bolivar. We still talk every single day. (Go Browns.)

I'm a corporate emo. (Chicago is so two years ago).

Why do you think Stark County is a great place to live and work?

The people here are nice.

It's affordable

I can generally drive anywhere I need to without being impeded by traffic. My stress level waking up getting to work is a 1 out of 10. ... Compare this to a major city, I dare you!

What are your top three favorite things to do in Stark County when not working?

Spend time at the Paul & Carol David YMCA.

Visit the awesome parks with my wife and kids.

Sneak down to Tremont Coffee (Coffee? Ice cream? Why not both!?)

Jake Patton, head of North American sales for JUXTA, is one of this year's Twenty under 40! honorees. The award recognizes young professionals in Stark County.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Meet Twenty under 40! honoree Jake Patton of JUXTA