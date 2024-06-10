Meet Twenty under 40! honoree David Lee: 'Encourage reinvestment in the community.'

David Lee, director of development at the National First Ladies Library & Museum in Canton, is one of this year's Twenty under 40! honorees. The program recognizes outstanding young professionals in Stark County.

Editor's note: Twenty under 40! is a collaborative effort between the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce’s ystark! and the Canton Repository. It recognizes young professionals in Stark County. This year’s honorees are being featured each weekday leading up to the awards celebration, which will be June 25 at The Quarry Golf Club & Venue in Canton.

David Lee serves as director of development at the National First Ladies Library & Museum in downtown Canton.

The library and museum are part of the First Ladies National Historic Site overseen by the National Park Service.

The 30-year-old said his goal is "to grow into executive leadership roles to continue investing in the community."

Who nominated David Lee for the Twenty under 40! honor?

Patty Dowd Schmitz, president and CEO of the National First Ladies Library & Museum, nominated Lee for the Twenty under 40! honor.

"I am nominating David Lee because as a rising Stark County professional in the nonprofit, arts, and culture arena, he has accomplished what many others his age take decades to do — he has worked extremely hard to create hundreds of positive relationships within all segments of the community through outreach and personal connection," she said.

"He is a dynamic, creative, people-oriented individual with vision and strategic ideas for the betterment of the Stark County community — both for youth and adults — and he understands that creating relationships is the key to success in bringing those ideas to life."

His achievements include the theater

Board member of the Canton Palace Theatre and the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northeast Ohio.

Co-chair of National Philanthropy Day.

Guest presenter for TomTod.

National recognition from the National Performing Arts Festival.

Nationally recognized for theatrical productions.

Established and produced Canton’s 24-Hour Theatre, the only community 24-hour theater festival in Stark County

Produced over 40 theatrical productions in Stark County.

Facilitator for Jackson School of the Arts off-campus workshops.

Developed and executed master classes in New York City for students from Stark County.

Raised over $6 million for arts and culture that was reinvested back into Stark County.

He attended school in Stark County

Canton Local Schools

Malone University, with bachelor's degree in communication, visual and performing arts.

David Lee

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Encourage reinvestment in the community, which reciprocates tenfold.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I am inspired by the young people in the community, striving to leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Never let the last 10% of anything stand in the way of achieving greatness.

What’s the most challenging part(s) of your job? How do you tackle these obstacles?

Prioritizing big ideas and executing them by listening to community feedback. If you’re willing to listen and learn from your community members, the answers will always make themselves known.

List three to five things people might not know about you.

Grew up singing and playing drums at church.

Was a school mascot for select school functions.

Attended live tapings of various TV shows in NYC. ("The Wendy Williams Show," "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," and "Late Night with Seth Meyers.")

Why do you think Stark County is a great place to live and work?

I believe Stark County is a great place to live and work due to its arts, culture, nightlife, restaurants, and friendly atmosphere, with all the rich cultural experiences and a small-town feel.

What are your top three favorite things to do in Stark County when not working

Live theatre, dining out and participating in unique pop-up programs in Stark County.

