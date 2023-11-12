Meet Timothee Chalamet’s Girlfriends Before Kylie Jenner—Including Another Nepo Baby

Since his rise to fame, there’s been a lot of interest in who Timothée Chalamet is dating now and his girlfriends both past and present. Chalamet—who has starred in movies like Dune, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name and Little Women—has dated his fair share of women in Hollywood, including two celebrity daughters.

In an interview with W Magazine in 2018, Chalamet revealed why the word “date” scares him. “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said at the time. Chalamet also told Harry Styles in an interview with i-D in 2018 that he considers the “meaning of life” to “love deepy” and “love openly.” “That we’re all only here for so long. Live and let live. Love deeply. Love openly. And know that the wise man knows he’s ignorant but cultivates more understanding,” he said at the time.

More from StyleCaster

At a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, Chalamet also told reporters why he doesn’t often use social media. “To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.” He continued, “I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there. [But] I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air.”

So who is Timothée Chalamet’s dating and who are his girlfriends? Read on ahead for Chalamet’s dating history and what his love life has been like since he became the heartthrob we know today.

Who is Timothée Chalamet dating now?

Who is Timothée Chalamet dating now? Read on for Timothée Chalamet’s dating history and his past girlfriends.

1. Lourdes Leon (2013)

Chalamet and Lourdes Leon, Madonna, dated in 2013 when they were both 17 years old and students at LaGuardia High School in New York City. In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Chalamet revealed that he ran into Cohen while he was at an event with Leon and Madonna in 2013. “That was actually a really fun night,” he said. “Well I don’t know if you remember but Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together. I don’t know I usually don’t talk about this stuff, but that was a good night.”

Chalamet also revealed at the time that Leon hadn’t watched his movie, Call Me By Your Name, but she was “excited” to. While Chalamet explained that he was “happy” to answer questions about his romance with Leon, he remained mum when Cohen asked him how long they dated. “Next question, I’m outta here,” he joked. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, Leon called Chalamet her “first boyfriend.” “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend … or anything,” she said. News broke of Leon and Chalamet’s relationship in 2013. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Dating is a loose term for it, but yes, they are teenagers being teenagers so I guess you can call it that. It has not been going on for very long at all.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

2. Eiza González (June 2020)

2. Eiza González (June 2020)

Chalamet and González sparked dating rumors in June 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a pool in Cabo, Mexico while on a five-day vacation together. A source told E! News at the time that Chalamet and González took a private plane together to Cabo, where they “couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.” Chalamet and González were also photographed in Los Angeles after their Cabo trip. However, their relationship ended there. A source told E! News in October 2020 that Chalamet and González hadn’t been together for a while and that González “seemed single” when another eyewitness saw her.

3. Lily-Rose Depp (October 2018 – April 2020, April 2021)

3. Lily-Rose Depp (October 2018 – April 2020, April 2021)

Chalamet and Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, met in July 2018 while filming the Netflix movie, The King. They sparked dating rumors in September and October 2018 after they were photographed kissing in New York City. In September 2019, the couple was photographed kissing aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy, during the Venice Film Festival. Chalamet told GQ in October 2020 about ow the photos affected him. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he said. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, that was great.” “Waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” He continued, “And then people are like: This is a PR stunt. A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

In April 2020, news broke that Chalamet and Depp had broken up after the actor told British Vogue that he was “single.” However, a year later, in April 2021, rumors sparked that the couple was back together after they were photographed with one another in New York City. “They’re both super happy,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Their relationship is going really well. It works better for them that way.” According to the insider, Chalamet and Depp’s “brief split ended up working in their favor.” The source also noted that the couple “got back together in January and are stronger than ever” after realizing “what they’d lost” while broken up. However, they seemed to split again soon after.

4. Kylie Jenner (2023 – present)

4. Kylie Jenner (2023 – present)

A source also confirmed the report to People. “[They] are hanging out and getting to know each other,” the insider said. The confirmation came hours after TMZ reported that Jenner’s Range Rover was photographed outside of Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills, California.

Their relationship was very much confirmed when Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted hugging and kissing in the VIP section of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Those who were also in the VIP section included Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian. A concertgoer captured the video moment where Chalamet caresses Kylie and they embrace in a kiss, per TMZ. In another clip, Jenner hugs Chalamet from behind.

Best of StyleCaster