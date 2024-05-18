Meet Sierra, a blind, hearing-impaired puppy who's crazy playful and thrives on affection

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Sierra

Gender: Female

Age: 5 months

Weight: 14 pound

Species: Dog

Breed: Hound/Mix – White/Tan

Orphaned Since: April 30

Adoption Fee: $350

Meet Sierra, a blind, hearing-impaired puppy who’s an absolute lovebug. Everyone adores Sierra; she’s incredibly cute, cuddly and utterly irresistible. Despite her visual and auditory challenges, Sierra’s spirit shines bright. At just 5 months old, she’s a playful pup who explores the world with curiosity, relying on her keen sense of smell. A special Halo collar will help her to avoid bumps to her head during her adventures. Sierra thrives on affection – she loves being held, hugged and cherished.

Dep

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years

Weight: 63 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Catahoula Leopard/Hound – Chocolate/Black

Orphaned Since: March 20

Adoption Fee: $150

Dep is a charming Catahoula leopard and hound mix eagerly awaiting his forever home. Dep’s soulful eyes and playful spirit make him an irresistible companion. Despite having several owners over his young life, he radiates resilience and deserves a family who will provide him with training, guidance and a forever home. He is good with kids and some dogs. He’s willing to go on a doggie date or sleepover with you to ensure he gets along with every family member – fur included. He longs to be the loyal friend who will greet you daily with unconditional love and affection.

Oakley

Gender: Male

Age: 8 months

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: March 18

Adoption Fee: $125

Oakley is an 8-month-old, playful kitten on the hunt for his forever home at Orlando Cat Café, one of SPCA Florida’s adoption partners. Oakley’s journey hasn’t been easy – he arrived at SPCA Florida with a ruptured cornea, which led to the surgical removal of his eye. But this resilient young boy doesn’t let that slow him down. He joyfully scampers around the cat play area, chasing toys and strings with the other cool cats. Having spent time with other cats, he’d happily welcome a feline friend or two in his new home. Don’t be surprised if he showers you with love and affection – just watch out for those adorable love bites! If Oakley is tugging at your heartstrings, make a reservation to meet him at www.orlandocatcafe.com.

Nala

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic shorthair/Bengal – brown tabby

Orphaned Since: May 11

Adoption Fee: $50

When you first set eyes upon Nala, her striking coat of black and brown will capture your attention. A delightful blend of domestic shorthair and Bengal, she effortlessly commands attention. Nala is a conversationalist – she won’t hesitate to express her needs through charming meows. Her friendly disposition makes her an ideal companion for both dogs and cats in her new home, as long as they are friendly to her also. At 5 years old, she’s still full of playful energy, promising a lifetime of fun.

