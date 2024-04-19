Meet the North Jersey adoptable pets of the week for April 19: Dunkin and Clara

Meet NorthJersey.com's adoptable pets of the week for April 19!

Each week, NorthJersey.com would like to highlight adoptable animals from local shelters and rescues.

If you foster, work at, or volunteer with a North Jersey animal shelter or rescue and know of some animals who are in need of a loving fur-ever home please send a photo, description, and adoption information to amwallace@gannett.com to have your adoptable pets featured in the next edition.

This week we are featuring two dogs from FOWA Rescue, a non-profit rescue organization based in Wayne.

Dunkin

Dunkin is a 1-year-old beagle and hound mix. He is available for adoption through FOWA Rescue in Wayne.

Dunkin is a loveable 1-year-old hound and beagle mix who loves to run around and play, but also knows how to cuddle up for some belly rubs and relax. He is looking for someone who can give him love, attention, and proper exercise and stimulation.

Dunkin was adopted from a kill shelter in South Carolina. Due to his good looks and adorable personality, he was quickly adopted by a family who was not prepared for his size and hound nose. He spent his first birthday back behind bars until FOWA took him into foster care where he currently lives with a young child, another dog and a cat. He has proven that he is not a good roommate for cats and would be better off adopted into a house without a cat, but he loves the company of other dogs. He is very large and very playful, so resilient or older kids would be best.

If you have the room in your home, love in your heart and are looking for a new best friend, Dunkin is the one for you! He is neutered, house broken, crate trained and fully vaccinated.

His Pet Finder profile lists his key characteristics as friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful, smart, brave, curious, funny, athletic, loves kisses, and a couch potato. Check Dunkin out at petfinder.com/dog/dunkin for more photos and adoption information.

Clara

Clara is a 3-year-old beagle mix. She is available for adoption through FOWA Rescue in Wayne.

Clara is a 3-year-old, 30-pound beagle mix who is looking for a forever family.

Clara came from a home down south with a severe hoarding case of dogs. When she first came to FOWA, she required a decompression phase and getting comfortable with humans took a little time. She has now spent a year with FOWA in the comfort of a home with loving people who have broken her out of her shell, and she is doing fantastic!

She is a dainty lady who loves to play. She loves the company of other dogs and loves to snuggle with her people once she is acquainted. While shy at first, Clara becomes the most loyal and loving companion you could ask for.

She loves running, car rides, adventuring, playing and basking in the sun. She is a great companion for any dog and loves the return of gentle, loyal love from people.

She is spayed, house trained, crate trained (although not needed) and up to date on vaccinations. Her Pet Finder profile describes her key characteristics as friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful and smart. Check Clara out at petfinder.com/dog/clara for more photos and adoption information.

