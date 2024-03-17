Meet our Mid-Valley: Native winemaker Brandy Grey passionate about ancestral roots

This is part of a weekly series introducing readers to individuals who are passionate about our Mid-Valley community.

On the way to Fairsing Vineyard's tasting room in Yamhill, you may spot a small shed on a side road beyond a set of gates.

Inside, couple Brandy and Ari Grey are making wine.

Brandy Grey is believed to be the only Native American winemaker in Oregon with her brand Greywing Cellars. Her family belongs to the Shawnee and Cherokee tribes. She and Ari have been making wine as a passion project since 2016 out of a studio on the Fairsing winery property.

The couple hopes to encourage folks to think more broadly about wine, the land and influence of its first stewards.

"I wanna show that Native people can do anything and be a part of anything," Brandy said. "I know there's an added layer to being a tribal person in this industry ... I think sobriety is tied to a lot of Indigenous identities but that doesn't mean that Native people can't be a part of the industry."

Ari Grey puts a crown cork on a wine bottle on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Yamhill, Ore.

Later start in wine

The Greys did not start their careers in wine, but transitioned into it later.

Brandy fell in love with wine when her father established a business in Sonoma. Looking to transition out of journalism, she was inspired to jump headfirst into wine in the Willamette Valley. She enrolled in the winemaking program at Chemeketa Community College in 2013 and hasn't looked back.

Ari eventually fell in love with wine, too, with Brandy as his industry guide. He also embraced winemaking and transitioned out of his career as a set designer for a photography studio.

The two worked in tasting rooms, and Brandy would work vineyard harvests after daytime shifts. They were determined to make their mark even with the later start in the industry.

The couple wouldn't begin Greywing Cellars until Brandy began working at Fairsing Vineyard in 2016, helping open the tasting room. Vineyard owners Mary Ann and Mike McNally offered Brandy the winemaking studio space and grapes to produce her brand.

"They said 'we'd love for you to make wine for us,' and I have been incredibly thankful for them," Brandy said. "I really learned the land and grapes and choose what I want, it's such a gift! So fortunate to be here now and how where I am today allows me to tell the story of the land."

Ari Grey holds a sparkling rose wine on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Yamhill, Ore.

Telling the story of the land

Greywing is an homage to Brandy's tribal ancestry and finding her place within the wine world. Oregon's motto is "she flies with her own wings," and taking the wing motif combined with her family name, Black Feather, lent itself to the name.

The operation out of the wine studio is small. The couple does everything themselves: picking grapes, preparing them to ferment, bottling and even hand waxing and labeling the bottles.

The process is labor intensive and is not even the couple's full-time work — Brandy works at Fairsing Vineyard and Ari at Open Claim Vineyards in Dallas.

The couple's first commercial vintage was available in 2016. Ari secretly submitted wines to the James Suckling tasting awards and the 2018 pinot noir received a 93 and 2019 pinot noir received a 92. Despite the scores being subjective, it reassured the two they were moving in the right direction.

The couple uses Fairsing Vineyard's grapes for their non-bubbly selection, and Brandy's father's grapes for the sparkling rose. After Brandy's father retired, he bought a hobbyist vineyard outside of Newberg in the Chehalem Mountains AVA. The couple helped cultivate it back to producing grapes. Being able to put her family's vineyard, Blackfeather Vineyard, on the bottle was exciting.

Brandy Grey adds sugar and yeast to every wine bottle.

A passion for social issues

Brandy's winemaking philosophy is rooted in social issues. Colonization had shifted thinking from how people are related and tied to nature to how can it be dominated, Brandy said.

She said many forget or do not acknowledge the tribes that were the stewards to make the Willamette Valley's ecology able to sustain the bounty it produces.

"There's a huge chunk of history not represented, not just here but everywhere," Brandy said.

She said she tries her best to represent her culture and encourage more folks to join the industry too.

The land that Fairsing Vineyard is on is Kalapuyan, with a map in the Fairsing tasting room, Brandy said.

Brandy Grey pours sparkling rose into a wine bottle on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Yamhill, Ore.

"Wine is a reflection for a sense of place and for me, the story of the land is the same thing - just a different way to think about it," Brandy said. "It's my version of the story of that place."

The Greys are passionate about supporting social causes, especially ones helping Native folks. Earnings left over after covering operational expenses go toward donating to these organizations, Brandy said.

The Adopt-A-Native-Elder is one organization they support because Native elders go through some of the worst food disparity, Brandy said. Another organization the couple donated to recently is the Native American Youth and Family Center in Portland.

Greywing Cellars' next release is coming soon, with the 2021 vintages bottled and waxed. The next sparkling, non-vintage blend (combination of 2021 and 2022 crop) will be out in the fall, Brandy said. The couple hope to experiment with tempranillo blanco and other grape varietals soon.

To stay informed on Greywing Wines, check out the website, greywingwines.com, Facebook and Instagram page, @greywingwines.

If you have an idea for someone we should profile for this series, please email Statesman Journal executive editor Cherrill Crosby at crosbyc@statesmanjournal.com

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Native winemaker Brandy Grey runs Greywing Cellars in Willamette Valley