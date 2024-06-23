Meet Jo Ann Carpenter, who works in development with Refuge of Hope Ministries

Jo Ann Carpenter is director of development for Refuge of Hope Ministries in Canton. She was photographed Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Jo Ann Carpenter says her early work life prepared her to work in the world of ministry and public service.

“God has blessed me over the years with many different job experiences," Carpenter said. "I traveled between three states as a trainer and supervisor during my hairdressing years. Then, I worked as a lease analyst in the oil and gas industry while catering weddings and events on the side."

Fast forward to 2003, and her next opportunity was a perfect fit.

"When I applied for my first job in ministry, as an events coordinator, I realized how prepared I was for this new role," she said. "The world of fundraising in a non-profit setting seemed like a natural fit.”

Carpenter joined Refuge of Hope Ministries in 2009, bringing her back to the community where she lived most of her life.

“My first role was head cook. I transformed a soup kitchen into a meal ministry with my development training and background," she said. "I was promoted to director of development at a time when we were experiencing dramatic growth in serving people. God has blessed my efforts to successfully lead us through two capital campaigns and three new buildings."

Carpenter graduated from Sandy Valley High School, then attended National Beauty College for cosmetology managers and earned an instructors license. From there, she went on to attend Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, and earned a certificate in fundraising management.

Carpenter boasts about a large family.

She said she is “blessed with two beautiful daughters, three grandchildren, and, most recently, a great-grandchild. In 2011, I brought Captain and Tennille, a morkie and shih tzu mix, into my home. We lost our Captain over a year ago and dearly miss him.”

Today, Jo Ann Carpenter describes her work with Refuge of Hope Ministries and how she stays motivated to help others.

Jo Ann Carpenter, director of development for Refuge of Hope Ministries in Canton, said she finds meaning in the agency's work among those who need a lift.

What is the mission of The Refuge of Hope Ministries?

Our mission is to glorify and serve God by providing meals for hungry men, women and children; emergency shelter and transition to independence for homeless men; and spiritual hope through Jesus Christ. Providing nine hot meals weekly to the community, our meal ministry averages 8,541 guests per month. Our clothing ministry sees a monthly average of 2,388 shoppers. We provide an average of 1,621 bedded nights each month to homeless men, and, to date, have moved 48 men from our shelter to living independently in their own apartments. All data is based on 2024 first-quarter stats.

Would you describe what your day is like?

Working in a smaller non-profit, I have the privilege to interact with our donors, volunteers and ministry guests all in one day. I work with an incredible staff who are dedicated to serving people in amazing ways. In one day, I can present opportunities to our donors, work alongside volunteers and minister to our guests while celebrating their successes and giving them hope to overcome their struggles. What a joy! I have the best job ever!

What is your personal goal with Refuge of Hope Ministries?

To serve God by serving others.

How or what makes you stay motivated?

When I give a tour through the mission or work with a new volunteer group, I can share personal stories of my interactions with guests over the years and it reminds me of how many miracles God has shown us. In my early days, our budget was small, and I asked God to help us with a donation of cookies. One of our residents working with me that day answered our kitchen door and there was a donor with cookies. He exclaimed, “God does answer prayer!" Praying for God to bless our efforts, seeing how He responds, and being a part of something so much larger than myself is what keeps the wheels turning for me.

What makes you laugh, hope and worry?

My biggest giggles are over the silly things I do and say. I love to laugh! Sometimes I think I am witty, poised and have it all together until suddenly I am not, which brings about laughter with my co-workers or family that has us rolling on the floor.

Just recently, our development staff met with our gala committee for lunch at the DoubleTree in Downtown Canton to kick off planning our next event on Nov. 8 at this new location. We had a wonderful lunch during our meeting and then went to view areas for our upcoming event. I was so engaged with the committee and listening to all the amazing ideas for our event we all just walked out of the doors together. It was not until I got back to Refuge of Hope that I realized I had not paid the bill! I immediately called the restaurant to apologize for my dine-and-dash mistake and then paid the bill. In the meantime, I could not stop laughing, and my supportive co-workers were teasing me the rest of the day.

My biggest worry is not finding enough seashells when I visit the beach. Honestly, I try to not worry but stay focused on seeking God’s plan in my life and not live in a state of concern or fear. I learned a long time ago to plan your work and work your plan, then leave the results to God.

