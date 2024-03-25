This Bonkers New L.A. Office Tower Will Have Spirals of Plants Built Right Into It

From the Griffith Observatory to Union Station to the Chateau Marmont, the City of Angels is filled with landmarks that have kept locals and visitors in awe for decades. But plans for a new modern monument in the heart of Hollywood could leave all of the city’s long-standing attractions overshadowed by much more than shade.

International architecture firm Foster + Partners recently unveiled striking new images of a planned spiral tower that bursts at its curvaceous seams with vibrant plumes of foliage. The proposed $1 billion office tower, appropriately dubbed The Star, would sit on two acres at 6061 Sunset Boulevard, just north of Sunset Gower Studios, with 525,000 square feet of space for “Hollywood’s top content creators,” the company states. The 22-story tower could open by 2029 with modern interiors.

Rendering of The Star from a nearby street.

Cylindrical buildings are not unknown in Los Angeles. The Capital Records Building, completed in 1956, is an enduring icon of the Hollywood skyline, and across town, alongside the 405 Freeway, is the Angeleno Hotel, originally built in 1970 as a Holiday Inn. Foster + Partners, however, have given the curvaceous concept a new twist with The Star, which will have 360-degree views over the city. New renderings show a circular façade bursting with blossoming florals and trees, alongside curving balconies. Developers are also in talks to feature a production space, an art gallery, a screening theater, a rooftop restaurant, and community gathering spaces on the ground level. Its current design replaces a 2019 concept by MAD Architects, which featured a funicular railway that wrapped its exterior.

Nigel Dancey, head of studio at Foster + Partners, is now leading the design team on the whimsical, biophilic structure that factors in natural light and ventilation as conduits for working smarter. “This is a true reflection of the workplace of the future,” says Norman Foster, the company’s founder and CEO, who believes it will also “enliven the city’s incredible creative scene.” Maggie Miracle, CEO and chair of The Star LLC, speaks to its potential as well, stating that both its areas for collaboration and refined settings “allow for contemplation and innovation.”

One of The Star’s planned outdoor work areas, with a view of the Hollywood sign.

The Star’s indoor-outdoor design will allow creators to take advantage of southern California’s sunny climate, with unmatched views of the downtown skyline, the Hollywood Sign, and the Pacific Ocean. But with the “vertical creative campus” soaring sky-high, it’s sure to stand out from the surrounding area’s low-rise buildings.

Like many cities across the country, L.A.’s commercial real estate market is struggling, with more than a quarter of the city’s office spaces vacant at this time, according to Savills. Even with those headwinds, if green lit by city officials, construction on The Star is expected to begin in early 2026 and wrap by 2029. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for the opening of several developments by premium brands such as Rosewood, Bulgari, and Aman over the next three years.

