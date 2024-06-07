Meet Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech's top 10 graduates of 2024

NEW BEDFORD — The following students are graduating from Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School at the academic top of the senior class:

Faiza Rahaman graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

1. Faiza Rahaman

Faiza Rahaman, from New Bedford, has excelled in the Programming and Web Development shop at GNB Voc-Tech. She plans to attend UMASS Dartmouth, majoring in Computer Science. During her time at Voc-Tech, Faiza was actively involved in the Business Professionals of America and the National Honor Society. She particularly enjoyed making new friends and building strong relationships with her teachers and guidance counselors, who were very supportive throughout her journey.

Kylie Lourenco graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

2. Kylie Lourenco

Kylie Lourenco, from New Bedford, has excelled in the Engineering and Robotics shop at GNB Voc-Tech. She plans to double major in mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. Kylie has been an active participant in SkillsUSA, competing in the Robotics & Automation Technology competition, where she placed bronze in her sophomore year, and silver in both her junior and senior years at the state level. She has particularly enjoyed the experiences and skills she gained from her shop, which have significantly advanced her knowledge in her trade.

Austin Hooda graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

3. Austin Hooda

Austin Honda, from New Bedford, has been an outstanding student in the Engineering and Robotics shop at GNB Voc-Tech. He plans to move to Melbourne, Florida, to double major in mechanical engineering and electrical engineering at the Florida Institute of Technology, where he is already committed. Austin has been actively involved in SkillsUSA, earning a bronze and two silver medals at the state level. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Engineering and Robotics Club. Austin has particularly enjoyed his time in the shop, where he could pursue his interests and learn through a curriculum tailored to his passions. He also cherishes the great friends he made throughout his four years at GNBVT.

Samantha Simon graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

4. Samantha Simon

Samantha Simon, from New Bedford, excelled in the Legal and Protective Services shop at GNB Voc-Tech. She plans to attend Merrimack College, majoring in Business Administration. During her time at Voc-Tech, Samantha was actively involved in volleyball and cheerleading, and she served as the chapter Secretary for the Business Professionals of America. Samantha particularly enjoyed the opportunities to travel through the school, which allowed her to gain valuable experience and independence.

Adam Gadd graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

5. Adam Gadd

Adam Gadd, from Dartmouth, has excelled in the Architectural Design shop at GNB Voc-Tech. He plans to attend UMass Dartmouth and study civil engineering. During his time at Voc-Tech, Adam participated in football and both spring and winter track. He has particularly enjoyed the hands-on learning experiences related to his trade, which have provided him with practical skills and knowledge in architectural design.

Dania Alvarado Argueta graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

6. Dania Alvarado Argueta

Dania Alvarado, from New Bedford, MA, has thrived in the Legal and Protective Services shop at GNB Voc-Tech. She plans to attend Northeastern University in Boston next year, entering as undecided but with an interest in a combined major in criminal justice and business administration. Dania has been actively involved in varsity basketball and soccer, and she is a member of the Business Professionals of America, where she was a National Finalist in Legal Office Procedures. Additionally, she is part of the National Honor Society. Dania has cherished the strong personal connections she has built with teachers and administrators, as well as the unique memories made with friends. She feels grateful for the endless opportunities provided by GNBVT.

Gabriela Venturini graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

7. Gabriela Venturini

Gabriela Venturini, from New Bedford, has been an exemplary student in the Medical Assisting shop at GNB Voc-Tech. She is enrolled at MCPHS for Pre-Medicine next year. Gabriela has been actively involved in cross country, teaching for New Bedford Pathfinder Navigators, and playing the piano. She has particularly enjoyed the bond and friendship within her shop, as well as her Co-op job at Hawthorn Medical Associates. These experiences have greatly enriched her time at GNBVT.

Macey Perez graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

8. Macey Perez

Macey Perez, from New Bedford, has been an outstanding student in the Architectural and Mechanical Design shop at GNB Voc-Tech. She plans to attend Wentworth Institute of Technology as an incoming freshman, majoring in Architecture. Although Macey did not participate in extracurricular activities, she deeply valued meeting her life-long friends and having teachers who supported her throughout her high school career.

Diana Sousa graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

9. Diana Sousa

Diana Sousa, from New Bedford, has been an outstanding student in the Legal and Protective Services shop at GNB Voc-Tech. She plans to attend Bridgewater State University, majoring in Criminal Justice, and hopes to continue her soccer career there. Diana has played soccer all her life, serving as captain of the varsity team at GNBVT during her senior year. She also played JV basketball in her sophomore year and varsity basketball in her senior year. Additionally, she is a proud member of the National Honors Society. Diana's most cherished experiences at GNBVT include participating in sports teams, creating many new memories, and enjoying good times with her peers.

Alexis Ngo graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech.

10. Alexis Ngo

Alexis Ngo, from Dartmouth, has been an exemplary student in the Medical Assisting shop at GNB Voc-Tech. She plans to attend Signature Health Brockton Hospital School of Nursing, aspiring to become a labor and delivery nurse. A passionate dancer for 14 years at Dance Xtreme, Alexis has balanced her academics with her love for dance. During her time at GNBVT, she cherished the hands-on learning experiences and the camaraderie with her friends in the shop. Alexis particularly valued her Co-op placement at Hawthorn Medical Associates, where she gained invaluable experience in the Cardiology department, caring for patients with heart conditions. She is deeply grateful for the opportunities and experiences provided by GNBVT.

