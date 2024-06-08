Meet Daisy, a whirlwind of pure energy and a connoisseur of cuddles | SPCA pets

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Daisy

Gender: Female

Age: 11 months

Weight: 34 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Bulldog/Mix – White/Grey

Orphaned Since: April 24

Adoption Fee: $250

Meet Daisy, the canine dynamo! At just 11 months old, she’s a whirlwind of wiggles and playfulness, with enough energy to light up a room. Once she’s had her fill of the zoomies, Daisy transforms into a cuddle connoisseur. She’s already mastered basic training like sit and stay and is eager to learn more. Daisy is a friendly pup who will happily wag her tail at kids, give a friendly woof to fellow pups, and even exchange curious glances with the neighborhood cat. Ready to add a dash of Daisy delight to your life? Swing by SPCA Florida for a meet-and-greet. Whether it’s a doggie date or a cozy sleepover, Daisy is ready to wiggle her way into your heart!

Miley

Gender: Female

Age: 5 months

Weight: 27 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mastiff - Brown

Orphaned Since: April 26

Adoption Fee: $350

Miley is a sweet little Mastiff puppy. Her breed is known to be a giant among dogs; she might be small now, but she'll get much, much bigger. She’ll be a gentle giant and great family dog but keep her size in mind. She's sure to knock over tiny tots as she grows. She’ll need lots of training and socialization while young. Mastiffs are loving and protective family pets. They also tend to be couch potatoes but should get regular exercise. If you’d like a big baby to train and mold into your most loyal companion, come see Miley at SPCA Florida.

Shay

Gender: Female

Age: 3 months

Weight: 2 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black/White

Orphaned Since: March 1

Adoption Fee: $100

Whisker kisses await you with Shay, a fuzzy 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at SPCA Florida. This tiny bundle of joy weighs in at 2 pounds and has a heart 10 times that size. She’s sure to bring joy and laughter to your home with her playful antics. You’ll enjoy days of fun playing together, then endless cuddles on the couch during naptime.

Nezuko

Gender: Female

Age: 2 Years

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – White/Grey

Orphaned Since: 01/06/2024

Adoption Fee: $50

Meet Nezuko, a stunning feline whose name is inspired by a Japanese fictional character. Her captivating blue eyes contrast beautifully with her white coat adorned with grey spots. Nezuko is a social butterfly, always ready for a chat with her endearing personality. As an affectionate lap cat, she craves companionship. She’s wary of small children and dogs and prefers a home without them. She has chronic allergies, which are well-managed with medication that she’ll need for life. The cost is minimal, and with this loving companion by your side, you won’t mind.

