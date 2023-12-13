Meet André Braugher’s Kids: 2 Followed His Footsteps Into Acting

An important figure in their life. André Braugher’s kids have quite a famous and loving father. The Homicide: Life On The Streets actor took pride in raising his sons.

In 1991, Braugher married his co-star Ami Brabson, and together they raised three sons in their home in New Jersey. On December 11, 2022, André Braugher died after a brief illness, according to his publicist Jennifer Allen to publications like The Associated Press. No further details were given.

In a Variety cover profile, Braugher emphasized why it was so important to be present for his children while pursuing his acting career. “I made a choice along the way that Ami and those boys were too important to not spend quantity time with,” he said at the time in 2020. “Both the health crisis and the democracy crisis that we’re going through demonstrate to me that there’s no substance in the bling. The focus on celebrity-ness — it’s not real. So I just chose, in my own way, to sort of drop out.”

He didn’t have any regrets about putting limits on acting. “It’s been an interesting career, but I think it could have been larger,” The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star continued. “I think it could have spanned more disciplines: directing, producing, all these other different things. But it would have been at the expense of my own life.”

“I haven’t been in Australia. I haven’t been in Prague. I haven’t been shooting in San Paolo or whatever,” he told the publication about how he would travel back to New Jersey on the weekends after working in Los Angeles. “I’ve got three boys, and I want them to know me as someone other than the guy who takes them to the circus every once in a while. I wanted to be there through the course of their life because I know how important fathers are.”

So who are André Braugher’s children?

Michael Braugher

Michael Braugher is André Braugher and Ami Brabson’s eldest son. He followed in his father’s footsteps and went to Julliard for acting. He made his Broadway debut in To Kill A Mockingbird and starred in season 2 of The Gilded Age.

Isaiah Braugher

Isaiah Braugher is André Braugher and Ami Brabson’s second son. Not much is known about him as he keeps his life private.

John Wesley Braugher

John Wesley Braugher is André Braugher and Ami Brabson’s youngest son born in 2003. Like his older brother, not much is known about him.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Reacts to André Braugher’s death

After news broke of André Braugher’s death, many of his Brooklyn Nine-Nine castmates took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Terry Crews who played Sgt. Terry Jeffords posted on Instagram, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️”

Melissa Fumero posted a memory of having her first deep conversation with Braugher on Instagram. “I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much.”

Chelsea Peretti, who played Capt. Holt’s assistant Gina Linetti posted on Instagram, “Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔”

Marc Evan Jackson who played Holt’s husband Kevin on the sitcom posted a picture of the two embracing on X with the caption, “O Captain. My Captain.” He also told People that Braugher was “a giant, a genius, an artist, a legend, and a force. Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. My deepest condolences to his family, and all those who like all of us, loved him very much.”

Joe Lo Truglio played Det. Charles Boyle on the show, and wrote in his Instagram tribute, “So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue.”

He also revealed a behind-the-scenes anecdote. “What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.💔

Dirk Blocker who played Det. Hitchcock posted, “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

Joel McKinnon Miller who played Det. Scully posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Braugher pondering at a bar. “An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99,” he captioned.

Niecy Nash played Holt’s sister on the show posted on Instagram, “RIP @andrebraugher 🥺 we so much fun on set of @brooklyn99 when I played his sister. Just a real cool guy….. my deepest condolences to his friends & family 🙏🏾”

