Meet the $33 ‘Perfect Plush Sweater’ That Amazon Shoppers Are Buying in Every Color

Even though it’s only been out for a few weeks, we’re sure it’ll become a best-seller.

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

I don’t know about you, but I’m so excited for fall that I’ve already begun to move my cool-weather staples back to the forefront of my closet. And over the past few days, I have been on the lookout for new cozy, trendy pieces to add. During a recent scroll through Amazon’s new arrivals section, I came across the Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweater and, even though it only just hit virtual shelves this month, it has all of the makings of a best-seller.

When it comes to fall styling, there’s really no such thing as having too many sweaters. I mean, you can wear them around the house, to the office, out to dinner, on a stroll — their versatility truly knows no bounds. And the Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweater is not only the perfect garment for endless cool-weather outfit wearing, but it’s also made with a snuggle-approved fabric and oversized fit that is the epitome of comfort. And the best part? Shoppers can get it for just $33 — and that's without any special deals or discounts.

Speaking of comfort, even though this sweater hasn’t been on the market long, shoppers are already calling it a "top-tier" and “perfect plush sweater” thanks to its “ultra-soft” material that feels great on the skin. So, whether your fall plans include lounging around your cabin or getting out to some autumn adventures (think: apple picking, hayrides, and harvest festivals), this sweater is set to ensure that you stay cozy and cool.

But, its plushness is hardly the only reason that you'll want to sport the Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweater all season long. Despite its relaxed fit, it still has a flattering drape, as well as stylish cuffed sleeves that elevate the classic silhouette. So, aside from being extremely comfortable, it also looks great on as is, as well as paired with really anything in your closet. Plenty of Amazon shoppers can attest to this, with one reviewer commenting that they're looking forward to wearing it with cargo pants, jeans, or leggings as the temperature begins to drop. Other customers are getting excited about wearing this sweater with heavy tights and some fur boots in the winter.

As if things couldn't get any better, this sweater comes in 18 different colors and prints, including trendy striping in purple and yellow, classic navy blue, and striped caramel brown for all sorts of styling possibilities. And at just $33 for the ultimate fall find, the Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweater is the budget-friendly must-have that you'll definitely want to have in multiple colors. But if you’re on the lookout for more cozy sweaters, check out these other top-rated picks that Amazon customers are also loving.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33.

