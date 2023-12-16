Medlar mincemeat recipe

If you have medlar trees in your garden, this festive recipe is a delicious way to use the fruit.

For the medlar puree

For the mincemeat

To make the medlar puree, place the medlars into a pot with water. Bring the pot to a simmer and cook with the pot lid on until the medlars are soft and the water evaporated.

Strain the medlars from the water and pass the flesh through a sieve, removing any stones. This can be quite laborious, but persist. Set the puree aside.

Core the apples and grate.

Mix all the ingredients, except the brandy and Calvados.