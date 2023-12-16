Medlar mincemeat recipe
If you have medlar trees in your garden, this festive recipe is a delicious way to use the fruit.
Ingredients
For the medlar puree
500g medlar
250ml water
For the mincemeat
125g candied peel
200g apples
200g medlar puree
250g suet
250g currants
250g sultanas
250g raisins
250g soft dark brown sugar
1⁄2 fresh grated nutmeg
60g chopped almonds
1 oranges zest and juice
4 tbsp brandy
8 tbsp calvados
Method
To make the medlar puree, place the medlars into a pot with water. Bring the pot to a simmer and cook with the pot lid on until the medlars are soft and the water evaporated.
Strain the medlars from the water and pass the flesh through a sieve, removing any stones. This can be quite laborious, but persist. Set the puree aside.
Core the apples and grate.
Mix all the ingredients, except the brandy and Calvados.
Mix in the brandy and calvados and store in a sterilised jar.