'No more crepey skin': This fan-fave retinol cream is down to $17

From a young age, we're programmed to believe that unless we hide from the sun, we're destined for saggy, wrinkled skin. The conventional advice is to wear big hats in summer, stay indoors midday — protect and cover. And while avoiding the sun is the most crucial step to stave off aging, thanks to the wonders of modern skin care, we've now got even more ways to ensure beautiful skin as we mature. More than 11,000 verified shoppers on Amazon credit a certain lotion with helping to restore elasticity: Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Age Rewind Body Treatment Cream, currently on sale for $17. Many fans testify that it's helped to reduce their wrinkles, tightened sagging and improved the appearance of sun-damaged skin on the face, neck, arms and legs — pretty much everywhere the sun shines.

Packed with powerful ingredients

This anti-sagging cream is infused with natural antioxidants like black tea, aloe vera and chamomile; it contains no alcohol or parabens and is vegan and cruelty-free.

"This lotion is amazing!" wrote one fan. "Works immediately on dry and aging skin. I use this every day — great scent and amazing results."

"In my late 60s. This product is not a facelift, but it certainly tightens up the turkey skin on one's neck," says another shopper. "I also use it on the back of my hands, as it makes 'onion skin' disappear. The price is reasonable; it lasts a long time even with daily use."

"Hot Grandma — no more crepey skin!" testified one big fan. "I have tried so many products for the crepey skin on my upper arms. They’ll moisturize and make my skin soft, but the wrinkles remain. This one actually works. The wrinkles diminished greatly after only a couple of uses."

Medix 5.5 retinol cream targets crepey wrinkles on your face and body. (Photo: Amazon)

Head, shoulders, knees and toes

It's not just arms that are looking younger, either. This stuff works all over. Apply generously anywhere that's craving moisture. Shoppers love the effects. After just a few uses, one five-star fan said, "I can already see the crepey skin on my upper arms filling out, and my sagging jawline has lifted significantly. My face looks ten years younger."

"My knees are less crepey," added another. "The product absorbs easily and my skin feels moisturized with some feeling of lifting."

Devotees say that you won't have to wait to notice a difference. Some saw improvements after only one application: "Overnight results!" claimed an excited fan. "On my neck and neckline and upper arms, crepe gone! Already! Same goes for the shins and calves. My knees and forearms are about 70% improved, maybe more."

A fix for too much fun in the sun

Sun protection is incredibly important: UV rays are dangerous, as you well know, and we encourage you to use SPF and be smart. What's great about this product is that it works to improve the appearance of damage that's already been done.

"I am 64, grew up a beach baby in Florida, at a time when we were in the sun endlessly, without the benefit of sunscreen," wrote a happy Medix 5.5 user. "Within a week of using this product, I noticed my throat and upper arms looked a LOT better. My skin looked smoother and more even-toned ... I am not getting the cover of Vogue this month, but my skin looks a LOT better."

"Goodbye, crepey skin," said another believer. And hello smoothness, softness and elasticity.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

