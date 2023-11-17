Mediterranean Diet Dinners in 35 minutes or Less (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

These dinners will help me feel my best during the holidays!

The holiday season is here, and I couldn’t be more excited. Although I can’t wait to enjoy all the deliciousness of the big Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, I still need to plan my dinners for the other weeknights. And to make things easier during a week where there is lots of cooking to be done, I’ll lean on simple recipes made in 35 minutes or less. Plus, they provide the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet to help me feel my best.

Your Meal Plan

Research has shown that following the Mediterranean diet supports your overall health, from helping lower LDL cholesterol to reducing your risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia and more. And what I love most about this eating pattern is that no foods are off-limits. Rather, the Mediterranean diet encourages you to eat lots of fruits, lean meats, whole grains, dairy products and healthy fats while still leaving room to enjoy things like buttery mashed potatoes, creamy green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

While I’m excited to prep all of these dishes, I’m particularly looking forward to Sunday’s Chicken Piccata Casserole since it’s brand-new to our site. This recipe is made within 30 minutes and using a single skillet for a quick cleanup afterward. Even more so, this dish hits the principles of the Mediterranean diet by featuring fiber from whole-wheat orzo, lean protein from chicken, and veggies from kale and capers. And as the cherry on top, it delivers a whopping 31 grams of protein to keep you satisfied.

Sunday: Chicken Piccata Casserole

Monday: 20-Minute Balsamic Mushroom & Spinach Pasta

Tuesday: Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon with a side of brown rice

Wednesday: White Bean Soup with Pasta

Thursday Thanksgiving Dinner: While the main course tends to get all the attention, veggie sides, festive desserts and appetizers deserve just as much love. Here are some of my favorite Thanksgiving apps (ingredients not included in the shopping list):

Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites

Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball

Cheddar-Apple Cracker Bites

Friday: Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Get the Shopping List

Something Sweet

With the busyness of the holidays, having a grab-and-go breakfast or snack is just what my husband and I need. In just 15 minutes of active time and using one bowl, you can prepare these flavorful Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups. These oatmeal muffins feature high-fiber oats and protein-packed eggs, pecans and milk for stabilized energy levels. And since one batch makes 12 servings, we’ll have plenty to keep on hand when company calls.

Get the Recipe: Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

What’s Inspiring Me This Week

This season is one of the most delicious of the year, from juicy roasted turkey with creamy mashed potatoes to festive desserts. And when you have a condition like diabetes, you want to be able to enjoy your favorite dishes while keeping your blood sugar in check. And you absolutely can! In our spotlight, Healthy During the Holidays: Delicious Ways to Celebrate When You Have Diabetes, we share flavor-packed, diabetes-friendly recipes and easy-to-follow tips so that you can celebrate deliciously with your loved ones.

Find Out More: Healthy During the Holidays: Delicious Ways to Celebrate When You Have Diabetes



