This medical-grade air purifier helps Amazon shoppers 'breathe again' — and it's down to $89

Even safely ensconced at home, we're subject to all manner of respiratory irritants. The heat sources we use to cook food, including gas, wood and electricity, create indoor air pollution. Natural gas and propane stoves can release carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and other harmful pollutants into the air, which can be toxic to people and pets. Speaking of pets: Their dander is flying around your house and you're breathing it in. And don't even get us started on pollen, dust, dirt and the bevy of other pollutants that still manage to weasel their way into our homes, closed windows be damned.

Medify Air Medify Air Purifier $89 $129 Save $40 $89 at Amazon Got allergies? An effective air purifier can help. At just 8" × 12", this medical-grade model has a barely there footprint, yet it can sanitize a 400 square foot room in one hour.

The Medify MA-14W Medical Grade Filtration, on sale for $88 (was $129), uses a medical-grade H13 True HEPA filter to trap the nasty stuff. 'Medical grade' being the operative words here. This thing is a powerhouse, trapping over 99.9% of dust, pollen, smoke, allergens and odors. Three fan speeds, a night light and sleep mode keep the unit running at all times of day.

Over 5,600 shoppers have rated the Medify MA-14W Medical Grade Filtration a perfect five stars — a rare feat!

“I did a lot of research before making a purchase and I really loved the positive feedback Medify gets for their H13 Medical Grade filters,” one shopper said. “I just purchased their new unit and it is so nice and makes my bedroom air feel fresh and clean. For the price, this far outperforms other units at similar cost. And the lifetime warranty sold me!”

It’s also a great find for those with allergies.

$40 off this state-of-the-art wonder is like a breath of fresh air...in more ways than one. (Photo: Amazon)

“We put these in our office and home and they work so well!” another shopper said. “I have a lot of people in our household with allergies so I can tell due to these how they are helping my family. They also get rid of any not-so-great smells pretty fast! They are the perfect size and don’t take up too much room.”

In short: This gizmo is so popular, it practically has a fan club.

“First apartment in NYC and needed an air purifier badly,” a shopper declared. “Love the city, but I am from the country and the air in my building was not good. The Medify air purifier works so well and it fits perfectly in my studio. Since it is an open floor plan it covers the whole place. I can breathe again.”

Medify Air Medify Air Purifier $89 $129 Save $40

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

