'No more mis-steaks': This smart meat thermometer is down to its lowest price ever

Can I let you in on a secret? Making a steak that doesn't resemble your dog's rubber chew toy is easier than you'd think. You need the right tools, of course, as the best way to achieve your preferred level of doneness is via temperature. That's why this deal on the No. 1 bestselling Meater Plus Wireless Meat Thermometer is worth checking out. This popular gizmo takes all the guesswork out of grilling, roasting and baking by letting you know both the internal and external temperatures of the foods you're preparing. Oh, and seeing as Father's Day is coming up (June 16!), if you know a dad who could use a foolproof method for ensuring his famous ribs are perfectly cooked, look no further.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This handy tool typically retails for $100, but it's currently down to $70 — that's the best price we've seen in, well, ever. And when expensive steaks are on the line? You want to ensure they're edible, or else that's just money down the drain.

Why do I need this? 🤔

How is the Meater Plus different from other meat thermometers? As mentioned, it reads the internal temperature of whatever you're cooking, as well as the external temperature to ensure the heat source is at the appropriate level. Sure, there are some people who rely on the old finger test to let them know when their meat is done, but in order to be truly accurate, using temperature as a gauge is your best bet.

What makes this wireless thermometer so nifty is the fact that it's extremely hands-off, allowing you to take care of other prep work while the meat cooks, rather than babysitting it. To use, you'll want to make sure the included AAA battery is inside and pair the thermometer to your phone via the Meater app. Once you've placed the probe into the meat, you'll be able to read the temperature on the app to see how close it is to the target temp for whatever you're cooking. And if you have to step away, it'll send you alerts throughout the cooking process — as long as you stay within 165 feet.

The colorful app interface is super user-friendly: You'll just let it know what you're cooking and the doneness you're going for, and it'll take care of the rest. You'll be able to see the internal temperature, target temperature and ambient temperature at the top, along with a countdown to let you know how much cook time is remaining. So long, chewy chicken!

Another cool feature? It can read external temperatures up to a whopping 527°F. Plus, you'll get up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, and the included wooden charger is rather aesthetically pleasing. Hate cleaning after a meal? (Don't we all!) This waterproof thermometer is dishwasher-safe to save you some time, and its magnetic backing means you can store it on the fridge between charges for easy access.

This next-level meat thermometer makes a thoughtful gift for Dad ... but there's no shame in snagging it for yourself. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 32,000 Amazon customers have given the Meater Plus their five-star seal of approval, so you know it's doing something right.

Pros 👍

"[I] got this for my husband for Father's Day, " shared a thoughtful gift-giver. "It cooks meat perfectly every time! Super easy to use ... [the] biggest issue was trusting that it was right. Sometimes it seems it cannot possibly be cooked enough, but the meat is medium-rare every time. ... It is very trustworthy on the grill, in the oven or in an iron skillet."

"No more mis-steaks," wrote a "pun-ny" purchaser. "I like the versatility of the probe. I can now monitor the internal temperature of my steak to make sure it is medium-rare. No more under- or overcooked steaks ... I can literally just leave it while I'm doing other things around the house. It tells me when it's almost at the proper temperature and when to take it out."

"I’m not a super experienced cook, and for some reason meat (steak, fish, pork chops, etc.) has always scared me," explained an impressed shopper. "It either turns out overcooked and dry or undercooked and dangerously pink. I’ve now made steak and salmon that both turned out cooked to absolute perfection ... The app itself is super easy to use and follow. [It] even accounts for resting time if required for your type of dish."

Cons 👎

Several reviewers shared this user's sentiments regarding the size of the probe. "The only complaint I really have is that the probe could be a bit thinner for use in thinner cuts," they said. "Other than that, I really like the Meater. I used it last with sous vide and it did awesomely."

"Almost perfect," wrote a final fan. "My only complaint is the noise level on the app is too low. If I’m off doing something, I want an alarm I can hear!"

