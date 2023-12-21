Meatballs, mashed potatoes, rice soup: She honors her great-grandma with generational food

Dorothy Pisca shows some of the secrets of her signature dishes to her great-granddaughter Valerie Pisca. This photo was taken in the kitchen of the senior housing facility where Dorothy lived toward the end of her life.

From the start, there just seemed to be a special, unexplainable connection between little Valerie Pisca and her great-grandmother.

Valerie was born in California, but both her mother and father were originally from Wisconsin, so there were family trips to the Midwest at least twice a year. On those trips, Valerie could be shy around her extended family members, according to her father, Nick Pisca. But whenever they would head north to his grandparents' small Prentice-area farm, his grandmother, Dorothy Pisca, would scoop up Valerie and they would give each other a big hug.

"They just had this bond," Nick said.

Dorothy was like so many Wisconsin grandmas — like so many grandmas across the world. The kitchen was her domain and she loved cooking for family. There never was a family get-together without Dorothy making her signature meal: meatballs and gravy, rice soup, mashed potatoes. It wasn't long before Dorothy recruited Valerie to help her make those meals.

Nick remembers Valerie standing on a stool, helping her grandmother cut vegetables as soon as she was old enough to safely use a knife. Valerie doesn't recall that. Her first memory of cooking with Dorothy is of helping with the mashed potatoes when she was about 7.

It all took on special significance during the holiday season.

"I feel that Thanksgiving and Christmas were her holidays," Valerie said.

Through the years, Valerie, now 12 years old, became the expert on how to prepare a Dorothy-style meal.

This will be the first Christmas season for the Pisca family without Dorothy. She died on November 11 at 92 years old. Her funeral was Nov. 25 in Prentice. Valerie and Nick, who live in Englewood, California, weren't able to attend.

They already had plans to return for Christmas, so to honor Dorothy they planned for Valerie to prepare her great-grandmother's signature meal. Valerie made meatballs, mashed potatoes and rice soup for a special family gathering on Dec. 19. It was a fitting memorial.

Valerie Pisca stirs a pot of meatballs she made according to the recipe and teaching of her great-grandmother, Dorothy Pisca.

Grandma Dorothy used comfort food to nurture a young girl's foodie tendencies

Valerie has always had distinctive and unusually mature food tastes, Nick said.

He recalled that when Valerie was very young, the family — including Nick's wife, Erika, who died from cancer when Valerie was 2 years old — was eating on a sidewalk cafe in a Los Angeles suburb. Nick and Erika gave Valerie a lemon, and she happily ate it. A woman walking by stopped and asked, "Is that baby eating a lemon?!" Nick and Erika answered, yes, yes she is.

As Valerie got older, she continued eating fresh fruit and vegetables. She started watching foodie videos online and replicating them at home. Part of December's meal included one of her specialties, a broccoli salad.

Nick and Valerie tend to a garden that's full of fruits and vegetables, and Nick jokes that he's never been able to enjoy a strawberry from their plot, because Valerie gobbles them up before he gets a chance.

The garden itself is a tribute to Dorothy, in a way. She and her husband, Tony, taught Nick, his brother and cousins how to plant seeds and work the soil on their northern Wisconsin farm.

The COVID-19 lockdown kicked Valerie and Nick's interest in food and Dorothy's "secret" way of making meals into overdrive. First they asked Dorothy to send them her recipes so they could make her meals in California. They got handwritten notes that were nearly incomprehensible, Nick said, and in some cases, incomplete.

Valerie and Dorothy Pisca pose for a photo together.

It took some work to unlock the grandma's secret to comfort food cooking

Valerie said the first meatball recipe was pretty disastrous. The meatballs crumbled and they became a kind of sloppy Joe mixture. When they called Dorothy, she asked, "Did you add eggs?" The answer was no, Valerie said, laughing. "It was like, 'You didn't write down eggs.'"

On another try, the gravy came out quite thick and gloppy, not creamy and smooth like Dorothy's. Another call. Another question from Dorothy: "Did you add juice?"

Juice perplexed Valerie and Nick, and they laughed again as they recalled learning that by "juice," Dorothy meant chicken broth.

As they talked about those hiccups on Dec. 19, Nick pointed to two large pots of meatballs, swimming in a rich-looking yellow sauce.

"That's as close as we've ever been able to get to Dorothy's meatballs," he said.

Part of the reason Dorothy's cooking is so hard to replicate, according to Nick, Valerie and other family members, is that Dorothy herself never really worked from a recipe — or if she did, she added her own spin.

Her mashed potatoes, for example, includes "a lot of butter," Valerie said. "A lot of butter."

Nick and Valerie Pisca work together to prepare the food of Dorothy Pisca. They made the meal as a way to honor Dorothy, Nick's grandmother, Valerie's great-grandmother, who died in early November.

But there is a secret ingredient that she will not share with anyone else. Nick knows because he acts as Valerie's sous chef when she's making Dorothy recipes.

The rice soup is special, in part, because Dorothy cooked the broth and rice separately, then asked people to take their own rice and pour the broth over it, like sauce over ice cream.

No one could identify exactly where the recipes came from. The meatballs, for example, are reminiscent of Swedish-style meatballs, but also dramatically different. Mike Pisca, Dorothy's son and Nick's father, doesn't even know. But he thinks the dishes likely were passed down to Dorothy from her mother. If so, that would make Valerie a fourth-generation caretaker of the recipes.

No one else, the Piscas say, ever spent as much time in the kitchen with Dorothy as Valerie.

Although she seems to be a cooking prodigy, Valerie doesn't think she wants to become a chef or pursue culinary arts as a profession.

She doesn't know exactly what she wants to do when she becomes an adult, but for now, "cooking is more of a hobby. It's fun," she said.

The meal that Valerie prepared was fun. But it also spurred a lot of memories of Dorothy, her quirks and strengths. It gave the Piscas some laughs and warmth. Although not literally, like Dorothy did: "I think she kept the thermostat at 90 degrees. It was always so hot," Nick said.

Valerie certainly will learn a lot more about food and cooking. But she's got the Dorothy lesson of love down pat.

