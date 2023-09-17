This Is What It Means When a Character Has the 'Y' Brand on 'Yellowstone'

Even after one episode of Yellowstone, viewers will find themselves having to unpack a lot of information. Each character has a personality and a background story worth hearing about, and the plot seems to stir itself after each new season. While there are still some uncertainties regarding Yellowstone's storyline—especially after hearing the news of the show ending with the latter part of season 5—there are a few things we're sure about. One of them being that most Yellowstone ranchers are a loyal bunch. So much so, that they even have a permanent branding to prove it.

If you ever found yourself wondering what it meant when someone on Yellowstone is branded with a "Y," you wouldn't be alone! While there are many instances of different people on the show getting marked with the brand, it can sometimes be confusing to understand the reasoning. Well, we're here to spell it out for you. Read on for everything you need to know about what being branded on Yellowstone means, especially for the characters that get them.

Paramount

What is the Yellowstone brand logo?

In a literal sense, the Yellowstone "Y" brand is a Hooked Rocking Y. It's essentially a mixture of two different cattle brands, the Hooked Y and the Rocking Y.

What does it mean when a Yellowstone character gets branded?



It's a bit controversial on the show. On one end, it signifies the beauty of second chances. There are many workers on the ranch who have previously been in jail for a variety of reasons. These former felons were given another shot at life, being taken in to work at the ranch by head honcho John Dutton. On the other hand, it also signifies a sense of control. After someone receives the brand on them, the ranch essentially "owns" them. Some may think of it in the same way a ranch or farmer would brand their cattle. Also, the process of being branded is very similar to a ritual with a secret ceremony taken place.

With that said, the act of becoming branded also represents a sense of loyalty and responsibility. Once you're branded, you owe it to the ranch to fulfill your duties in whatever task or project you are assigned with, also making sure you represent the name in a positive light. In return, the ranch has your back in more ways than one. (Remember when Walker got himself into some hot water that almost sent him straight to the train station? Well, his newfound loyalty to the ranch is what saved him.)

Basically, being branded with the "Y" on Yellowstone is an act of loyalty, ownership, and responsibility.

It's important to note that not everyone who works for the Yellowstone ranch has the brand. It can also be considered an honor, as you essentially have to prove yourself capable and trustworthy enough to receive it.

What Yellowstone characters are branded?

The list goes as follows: Rip, Kayce, Jimmy, Walker, Wade, Teeter, Colby, Ryan, and Lloyd. Each character was branded for different reasons and at different times.

