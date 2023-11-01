‘Mean Girls’ cast reprises their roles for amazing Walmart holiday ad

Walmart is making “fetch” happen this year.

The retailer just dropped its Black Friday ads ahead of the annual shopping holiday, and they feature a reunion that millennials have been hoping for for nearly two decades: The cast of the 2004 cult classic film “Mean Girls” are back together.

In the first set of commercials, which was released today as a long-form video, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried reprise their roles from the original movie — except now they’re adults, raising some little “mean girls” of their own.

“At North Shore, some things never change,” Lohan says in a voiceover, as Chabert pulls up to the school in a convertible packed with her Walmart haul and calls out to her daughter and her cool, clearly Plastic friends, “Get in sweeties, we’re going deal shopping!”

Lohan adds, “On Wednesdays, we still wear pink. But now, we shop Walmart Black Friday deals.”

The ad is absolutely packed with other Easter eggs for fans of the movie. As Chabert drives away, we see that her license plate reads, “STRUDLGRL,” a nod to her father being the inventor of the Toaster Strudel. From the track, Karen Smith is reporting the weather, and notes that there’s a “30 percent chance that it’s already Wednesday.” And as the school’s guidance counselor, Lohan gets laughed at by students for saying, “Grool.”

Other characters also joined the reunion. Kevin G makes an appearance where he tells his son, Kevin Jr., not to let the haters stop him from “doin’ his thang.” And Damian is there as the school principal — who also runs the annual holiday talent show where the Plastics put on their “Jingle Bell Rock” performance.

“We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to,” Daniel Franzese, the actor who plays Damian, told Variety.

Lohan said that the entire cast was excited about the prospect of a reunion.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” she said. “It was great catching up with everyone”

Chabert added, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”

Now for the even better news: There’s more of this reunion coming. On Wednesdays, Walmart is dishing up early Black Friday deals — and more “Mean Girls” reunion ads. New videos will be released every Wednesday this month to coincide with early Black Friday sales that will be dropping all throughout November. And each week, a new character will be featured in a video and social post. While Walmart hasn’t officially announced anything, we bet they’ll have something special up their sleeves for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, too.

You can watch for the new videos on Walmart’s Instagram and Youtube channels. Because they’re not regular Black Friday ads. They’re cool Black Friday ads.