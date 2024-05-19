Meals On Wheels Plus of Manatee honors exceptional volunteer efforts

A bow to the good folks who received Meals On Wheels Plus of Manatee’s 2024 Volunteer Awards.

Champion’s Circle Volunteers (300-plus hours) are Liz Kappel, Cheri Lindgren, Daniel McNeil, Karen McNeil, Craig Taylor, Marjorie Taylor and Dennis Walsh.

Then there are Nancy Wright, Best Daybreak Adult Day Center Volunteer; Marilyn Evans, Friendship Dining Center Volunteer of the Year; Debra Hennessy, Food Bank Volunteer of the Year; Mike Gerbasio and Cindy Hopkins, Dynamic Duo; Jon Wengel, Telephone Reassurance Volunteer of the Year; Russell Wright, Exceptional Car Loader; and Linda Stella, Outstanding Administrative Volunteer of the Year.

· Kelli Kennedy is 39. Again.

· A salute to Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy Adrian Harrison, March Deputy of the Month.

Last February there was a fiery crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. The bicyclist didn’t survive, but the driver did, thanks to Harrison. The driver, incoherent due to a diabetic episode, was still inside the car. So Harrison broke the window, cut the seat belt and pulled him to safety.

Harrison is a nine-year MCSO veteran.

· Melissa and Tom Buffington named their new bundle of love Thomas Jr.

· Good luck to Shannon Fleming, Manatee High’s new principal; Guy Grimes, new principal at Johnson K-8 School; and Joshua Bennett, the district’s new director of Exceptional Student Education.

Fleming, an MHS alum and former Director of Secondary Curriculum, replaces Sharon Scarbrough, now Executive Director of Secondary Schools. Grimes, a principal 16 years, replaces retiring Anthony Losada. Bennett was a principal 14 years.

· Paul Maechtle is 72 years young.

· Props to Southeast’s Justice Williams and Bayshore’s Neveah Ortiz, both two-year Florida Prepaid Scholarships recipients.

Justice is Senior Class President, serves on student government, Junior Advisory Board and Principal Advisory Board. He was Homecoming King and on Prom Court. Accepted by 16 universities, he’s bound for FAMU.

Neveah is a student leader involved in AVID, Dual Enrollment, student government, National Honor Society and volleyball.

· Gullett Elementary’s Liam Durbal and Jude Polhamus won the district's annual Elementary Math Superstars competition, posting a perfect score to top teams from 32 schools.

· Uh oh! Tom Alberts is one year shy of the Big 6-0!

· Well done to Lakewood Ranch High’s Leila Borghesi (bass clarinet), Maria Caporaso (baritone sax) and Addison Shear (trumpet), who earned Florida Bandmasters Associations Nine Star Results. Nolan Middle’s Abigail Wilkerson (bassoon) will represent Manatee County in the Seven Star Honor Band.

· And congrats to Parrish Community High’s Winter Guard, state champs for the second time in three years. They are Ella Alley, Ava Berney, Ally Carpenter, Leah Couchois, Embry Cox, Emma Fredrick, Hannah Harper, Sara Hoppe, Liliana Hussain, Autumn Prater, Isabella Purdy and Emma Stewart. Coach Stephen Alia’s assistants are Lyndsey Brown, Morgan Davis and Stephanie Stanley.

Winter Guard incorporates choreographed staging and dance with flags, prop rifles and sabers.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X (formerly Twitter): @vinmannix.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Meals On Wheels Plus of Manatee honors exceptional volunteer efforts