Meal-prep business is coming to Fort Collins, and it's focused on healthy options

A healthy-meal food preparation service that also offers fast casual meals is coming to Fort Collins.

Clean Eatz offers clean, balanced meals in 23 states. It was founded in North Carolina in 2013.

Mike Collins, owner of the Clean Eatz franchise in Johnstown, is opening a midtown Fort Collins location at 103 W. Harvard St. The site formerly housed Chiro Now and Loan Stop.

Collins opened his Johnstown location, 4838 Larimer Parkway, more than two years ago after a short retirement following 30 years in corporate America.

He wanted to start a business unlike anything else in Northern Colorado, one that benefited people, he said.

"For us, the healthiness of our food is super important to us: no added sodium, we add no additional sugars to anything. All our meals are macro balanced. We don't cook with oils," Collins said. "It was a great concept that fits with the healthier Colorado community."

About 80% of the business is meal prep.

Customers can pick up frozen or fresh meals to take home, or they can dine in fast-casual style. They can order in advance at cleaneatz.com.

All meals are made locally, Collins said, and no subscription or minimum quantity is required. There are 40 to 50 different recipes in the freezers and six fresh entree options that rotate weekly, plus a breakfast entree, Collins said.

Items on the menu in Johnstown this week, according to the website, include a BBQ Mashed Potato Bowl, a Green Chile Carnitas Burrito, Chicken Carbonara Lasagna, Chili Bean Chicken Pasta, Sweet Chili Beef, Hashbrown Casserole and Tri-Tip Steak Frites. There's Chicken Supreme Pizza, salads, PB&Js and empanadas, as well.

There are Build Your Own Bowls, burgers, flatbread sandwiches, wraps and smoothies.

There are meatless and vegan options, and Clean Eatz can accommodate some allergy requests, according to its website.

The business also follows a "no salt in the kitchen rule," and its spices are sodium free. It substitutes sugar in its sweet treats with applesauce and honey, and it uses no high-fructose corn syrup in sauces.

Most frozen meals are $7.50 to $9.50 for 12 to 14 ounces, and fresh meals cost $8.20. If you order more than 21, they cost $6.52 a meal.

"People can eat here and have a good-tasting and healthy meal for the same price as if you go to McDonald's," Collins said.

Opening date and hours

Right now, the opening date is expected to be in September or October, said Collins, who purchased the building.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

A build your own bowl, buffalo chicken wrap and Black and Blue Salad at Clean Eatz as seen on Thursday, July 22, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Clean Eatz is coming to Fort Collins