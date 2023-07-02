Yummy 4th of July sale! Save up to 60% on meal kits from HelloFresh, EveryPlate and more

Save time and money with these sizzling 4th of July meal kit deals. (Photo: EveryPlate, HelloFresh, Factor, Green Chef)

For many people, meal kits are just a way of life. After all, they save you a trip to the grocery store, include pre-measured ingredients and allow you to switch things up without having to scour cookbooks and food sites for recipe inspo. In short: they're a huge convenience. If you haven't jumped aboard the meal kit train yet, now's your chance: from now until July 4th, save up to 60% on your first order from some of the best meal kit delivery services, like HelloFresh, EveryPlate and Green Chef, along with ready-to-eat meals from Factor for when you're really short on time. Let's get cookin'!

*Note: pricing reflects the most popular plans from each meal kit delivery service, and deals apply to first-time subscribers only. Don't forget to apply the discount codes at checkout!

EveryPlate: Save 60%

EveryPlate EveryPlate $27 $67 Save $40 with code Enter code EPJULY4TH23 at checkout to save — prices listed are for a box of four omnivore meals that each feed two people, including shipping. Save $40 with code Copied! Code: EPJULY4TH23 $27 at EveryPlate

Our senior editor, Lisa Schweitzer, tried out practically every meal kit on the market to determine the best meal kit delivery services, and dubbed EveryPlate the Best Crowd-Pleaser. She noted: "EveryPlate recipes may not be super sophisticated or feature 12 ingredients in each dish, but that’s exactly what you want when you have to feed a crowd of hungry people who are looking for familiar flavors. You’ll save time and money and will likely have leftovers." Thanks to its transparency, it also garnered the title of Best Nutritional Info in her roundup of the best healthy meal kit delivery services.

HelloFresh: Save 50%

HelloFresh HelloFresh $30 $60 Save $30 with code Enter code HFJULY4TH23 at checkout to save — prices listed are for a box of three omnivore meals that each serve two people, including shipping. Save $30 with code Copied! Code: HFJULY4TH23 $30 at HelloFresh

HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kits out there, and for good reason — Lisa even named it Best Overall and Best Customizable "for its variety of flavorful recipes and ability to customize meal options." She adds: "For example, if you like shrimp instead of fish, you can swap out that ingredient. I appreciated the generous portion sizes of some meals, which means you can (and will want to!) reheat the leftovers for lunch the next day. Of note, Hello Fresh offers plant-based meals and rotating menu options."

Green Chef: Save 55%

Green Chef Green Chef $52 $115 Save $63 with code Enter code GCJULY4TH23 at checkout to save — prices listed are for a box of four protein-packed meals that each serve two people, including shipping. Save $63 with code Copied! Code: GCJULY4TH23 $52 at Green Chef

If quality of ingredients is important to you, Lisa rated Green Chef Best Organic and Sustainable "because it took the work out of putting meals on the table with mostly organic ingredients, including keto-friendly options. It also allowed us to choose based on various dietary restrictions." She also said she "appreciated the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) designation."

Factor: Save over 45%

Factor Factor $73 $136 Save $62 with code Enter code FACTOR4TH2023 at checkout to save — prices listed are for a box of 10 Chef's Choice meals, including shipping. Save $62 with code Copied! Code: FACTOR4TH2023 $73 at Factor

Don't want to prep meals at all? Factor is the delivery service for you — all you do is heat up the already-prepared fresh (never frozen!) meals and enjoy. It garnered Best Keto-Friendly in Lisa's roundup of the best prepared meal delivery services "because it offers a variety of flavorful dishes (think Tex-Mex, Indian, Italian and more) and options to satisfy dietary restrictions such as keto and preferences such as protein plus. If you're seeking lots of protein, but can't stand the idea of plain chicken or beef at every meal, give Factor a go."

We received complimentary samples of some meal delivery services and purchased others ourselves and reviewed all with the same criteria.