Treat yourself! Save up to 60 percent on massagers and all sorts of self-care

Save big on health and wellness gear for Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Amazon)

With everything you do on a regular basis, it's easy to let self-care slide. But keeping tabs on your health is crucial for overall wellness. And, of course, when you feel better, you look better.

Have no fear! There are a bunch of Memorial Day sales happening right this second on wellness gear that'll help you take care of No. 1. The face scrubber Halle Berry swears by is on sale, and this indulgent deep-tissue massager is down to just $70!

Stock up on these must-haves while you're getting a little R&R this weekend, and you're sure to extend that healthy holiday feeling well beyond Memorial Day.

Work it while you work. (Photo: Walmart)

Sitting for hours at a time isn't exactly great for your health. Get your heart rate up while you work from home with the Zimtown Mini Pedal Exercise Bike, on sale for a measly $43 at Walmart, down from $120. That's 64 percent off! The whole thing is compact — it's just 16.5 inches high — making it easy to slip under any desk.

Comfortable nonslip pedal bars let you work out with any type of shoe, while an adjustable resistance knob allows you to control the difficulty. A multi-function LCD monitor shows the time, how far you've pedaled and how many calories you've burned.

Shoppers are hooked. "Easy to pedal and doesn't take up a lot of room," one fan wrote. "This is very easy on the knees."

Who needs professional treatments? (Photo: Amazon)

Get a picture-perfect smile with the popular Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth. The strips, which have thousands of five-star reviews at Amazon, deliver results in two or three uses. Your final results will come in two weeks, and the whitening effect can last for 90 days or more.

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth use the same enamel-safe tooth whitening ingredients as your dentists do to give you pearly whites. "I noticed results after only two uses and my teeth were quite yellow, as I'm a daily coffee drinker," a five-star fan wrote. "Best part is is that it keeps getting better and there is no pain," another said.

Melt away stress. (Photo: Walmart)

Tackle sore muscles at home with the Cshidworld Muscle Massage Gun Handheld Deep Tissue Massager. This top-rated stress-reliever helps work and soothe stiff muscles. Choose from five different speeds and six customized massage heads to find the setting that's right for you. An automatic function turns off the massager after 10 minutes.

It's also really effective at getting out knots and relieving sore muscles. "It is so worth it!" a happy customer wrote. "My wife used it on my back and shoulders yesterday and it was heaven!"

Cute and unintimidating. (Photo: Amazon)

The Portzon Dumbbell Hand Weights is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller, and it's easy to see why. The cast iron weights are swathed in comfy neoprene coating for an easy grip. They also won't ding your floors if you happen to drop them.

Their unique HEX shape helps keep them from rolling, and even allows for stacking. They're made to last. "These dumbbells are just about perfect," a happy weight lifter wrote in the reviews. Another user called the weights "small but mighty," adding, "they are indestructible — made for your future, and your kids, and your grandkids. These are your forever love, a mighty little weight that says 'yes you can.'"

Halle Berry's skin is otherworldly, so when she raves about a face scrubber, people pay attention. Berry said on Instagram in February that using the Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser is like "giving your face a hug."

Berry said she loves the silicone scrubber so much, she gave it to "every single person I know" for the holidays "because it's something I really love."

The scrubber has a silicone head that won't collect dirt or grime, and features four modes: gentle, pulsating, massage and deep cleanse. Reviewers are just as in love with this facial scrubber as Berry. "The silicone is game changing," a happy customer said. "Really soft on the skin, exfoliating, gets everything off."

You new go-tos. (Photo: Athleta)

A great pair of black leggings can take you just about anywhere, and the Athleta Quest Hybrid Tight is no exception. These babies are made from light-yet-sturdy fabric to resist nicks and tears. They also have a high waist with an internal drawcord for a just-right fit, and pockets on the side to hold essentials like your credit card and keys.

"I have worn these for HIIT-style workouts, hiking and getting drinks with friends. Great for all activities," a five-star fan wrote, noting that the side pockets are "deep and secure." Another happy user called the leggings "comfortable beyond belief...light, breathable and feels like you are wearing next to nothing."

