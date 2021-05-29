These Memorial Day kitchen deals are sizzling — shop Instant Pot, Nespresso, KitchenAid and more

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Can't you just imagine these beauties on your countertop? (Photos: Amazon, QVC, Walmart)

In addition to barbecues and fireworks, Memorial Day is known for one other equally exciting thing — sales. This weekend is bursting with delicious deals across all categories, but the discounts on kitchen gear really caught our eye.

We found major markdowns on Instant Pots, Ninja air fryers, Nespresso machines and cookware sets at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, QVC and more. With the right tools, you'll be prepped to whip up that seafood paella or watermelon salad all summer long.

Experimenting in the kitchen can be a lot of fun, especially when you have gadgets to cut down on the grunt work — whether it's an air fryer for juicy fried chicken, a stand mixer for fresh ice cream or an espresso machine to fuel your iced coffee addiction.

We found a top-notch Farberware air fryer for just $47 (over 50 percent off!), a Nespresso powerhouse for 75 bucks off, and this top-rated 13-piece non-stick cookware set for over $100 off.

Shop the Memorial Day kitchen deals below, and spend less time searching and more time snacking.

Memorial Day 2021 Air Fryer Deals

Air fryers have offically become the kitchen's hottest accessory. (Photos: QVC, Walmart)

Air fryers have become a kitchen go-to for enjoying favorites like fried chicken and French fries without the extra grease or guilt. They work by rapidly circulating hot air around food to cook and crisp with 75 percent less oil and fat than traditional frying methods. It's a healthier way to indulge with less mess, time and cleanup. Here are some of the best air fryer deals we've found.

Shop it: PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart, $99 (was $129), walmart.com

Shop it: Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer, Black, $47 (was $99), walmart.com

Shop it: Best Choice Products 5.5qt 7-in-1 Digital Family Sized Air Fryer, $80 (was $178), walmart.com

Story continues

Shop it: Ninja 4-qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack, $100 (was $119), qvc.com

Shop it: Emeril Lagasse 1500W Power AirFryer Oven 360 w/ Accessories, $170 (was $199), qvc.com

Shop it; Ninja Foodi 8-qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $219 (was $242), qvc.com

Shop it: Cherman - 8qt Digital Air Fryer, $82 (was $150), bestbuy.com

Shop it: Insignia - 5-qt. Digital Air Fryer, $70 (was $120), bestbuy.com

Shop it: Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 1700-Watt 22L Air Fryer Oven w/Rotisserie, $170 (was $249), hsn.com

Shop it: Wolfgang Puck 7.4-Quart 1700-Watt Air Fryer, $100 (was $132), hsn.com

Memorial Day 2021 Nespresso Deals

Make spot-on espresso, cappuccinos and lattes in a snap. (Photos: Amazon, HSN, Walmart)

A cup of coffee can turn around your whole day, so why not guarantee a perfect brew every time? Nespresso is famous for its sleek design, concentrated pods and consistent coffee creations, whether you're drinking espresso, cappuccinos or lattes.

Shop it: Breville BNV220CRO1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $131 (was $180), amazon.com

Shop it: Breville BNV250CRO1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine + Aeroccino, $175 (was $250), amazon.com

Shop it: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi, $159 (was $193), amazon.com

Shop it: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Machine by De'Longhi, $150 (was $250), hsn.com

Shop it: Nespresso CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $210 (was $300), walmart.com

Shop it: Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De'Longhi, $175 (was $229), walmart.com

Memorial Day 2021 Instant Pot Deals

Is there anything an Instant Pot can't do? (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

The Instant Pot's claim to fame? It does the work of seven different kitchen gadgets, freeing up countertop space and streamlining your life. Use it to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm like a chafing dish. Here are the best Memorial Day Instant Pot deals:

Shop it: Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Cooker, $69 (was $99), walmart.com

Shop it: Instant Pot Duo Nova 3-Qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $50 (was $75), qvc.com

Shop it: Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Cooker, $100 (was $120), amazon.com

Memorial Day 2021 Kitchen Aid & Stand Mixer Deals

Avoid a sore arm and make homemade pasta, ice cream and cakes with a stand mixer. (Photos: Amazon, Best Buy)

Stand mixers take the labor and guesswork out of mixing ingredients, kneading dough and solidifying liquids. Many come with attachments for grinding, whisking, thinning and more.

Shop it: KitchenAid - Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $420 (was $500), bestbuy.com

Shop it: Cuisinart SM-50BC 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $183 (was $200), amazon.com

Shop it: Kuccu Stand Mixer, $136 (was $180), amazon.com

Memorial Day 2021 Cookware Deals

What's for dinner? (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

Every kitchen needs a solid pot and pan set. Having different sizes comes in handy when cooking for yourself or guests. Chances are your cookware could use an upgrade, so why not treat yourself to a non-stick and dishwasher-safe set on sale?

Shop it: All-Clad E785SC64 Ha1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free 10-Piece Cookware Set, $500 (was $700), amazon.com

Shop it: Granitestone Pro 13-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $197 (was $300), amazon.com

Shop it: Gotham Steel 12 Piece Non-stick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $80 (was $130), walmart.com

Shop it: GreenLife 18-Piece Soft Grip Toxin-Free Healthy Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set, $85 (was $130), walmart.com

Memorial Day 2021 Kitchen Gadget Deals

Summer necessities: A seltzer machine, a smoothie maker and an indoor grill for when it rains. (Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)

Round out your kitchen with accessories that will make you smile every time you use them.

Shop it: Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Probe & Crisper Basket, $230 (was $325), hsn.com

Shop it: Instant Pot Blender, $80 (was $100), walmart.com

Shop it: SodaStream One Touch Electric Sparkling Water Maker Kit, $100 (was $130), walmart.com

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.