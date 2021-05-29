These Memorial Day kitchen deals are sizzling — shop Instant Pot, Nespresso, KitchenAid and more

Danielle Gonzalez
·6 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

(Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)
Can't you just imagine these beauties on your countertop? (Photos: Amazon, QVC, Walmart)

In addition to barbecues and fireworks, Memorial Day is known for one other equally exciting thing — sales. This weekend is bursting with delicious deals across all categories, but the discounts on kitchen gear really caught our eye.

We found major markdowns on Instant Pots, Ninja air fryers, Nespresso machines and cookware sets at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, QVC and more. With the right tools, you'll be prepped to whip up that seafood paella or watermelon salad all summer long. 

Experimenting in the kitchen can be a lot of fun, especially when you have gadgets to cut down on the grunt work — whether it's an air fryer for juicy fried chicken, a stand mixer for fresh ice cream or an espresso machine to fuel your iced coffee addiction.

We found a top-notch Farberware air fryer for just $47 (over 50 percent off!), a Nespresso powerhouse for 75 bucks off, and this top-rated 13-piece non-stick cookware set for over $100 off.

Shop the Memorial Day kitchen deals below, and spend less time searching and more time snacking. 

Memorial Day 2021 Air Fryer Deals

(Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)
Air fryers have offically become the kitchen's hottest accessory. (Photos: QVC, Walmart)

Air fryers have become a kitchen go-to for enjoying favorites like fried chicken and French fries without the extra grease or guilt. They work by rapidly circulating hot air around food to cook and crisp with 75 percent less oil and fat than traditional frying methods. It's a healthier way to indulge with less mess, time and cleanup. Here are some of the best air fryer deals we've found. 

Shop it: PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart, $99 (was $129), walmart.com

Shop it: Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer, Black, $47 (was $99), walmart.com

Shop it: Best Choice Products 5.5qt 7-in-1 Digital Family Sized Air Fryer, $80 (was $178), walmart.com

Shop it: Ninja 4-qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack, $100 (was $119), qvc.com

Shop it: Emeril Lagasse 1500W Power AirFryer Oven 360 w/ Accessories, $170 (was $199), qvc.com

Shop it; Ninja Foodi 8-qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $219 (was $242), qvc.com

Shop it: Cherman - 8qt Digital Air Fryer, $82 (was $150), bestbuy.com

Shop it: Insignia - 5-qt. Digital Air Fryer, $70 (was $120), bestbuy.com

Shop it: Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 1700-Watt 22L Air Fryer Oven w/Rotisserie, $170 (was $249), hsn.com

Shop it: Wolfgang Puck 7.4-Quart 1700-Watt Air Fryer, $100 (was $132), hsn.com

Memorial Day 2021 Nespresso Deals

(Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)
Make spot-on espresso, cappuccinos and lattes in a snap. (Photos: Amazon, HSN, Walmart)

A cup of coffee can turn around your whole day, so why not guarantee a perfect brew every time? Nespresso is famous for its sleek design, concentrated pods and consistent coffee creations, whether you're drinking espresso, cappuccinos or lattes.

Shop it: Breville BNV220CRO1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $131 (was $180), amazon.com

Shop it: Breville BNV250CRO1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine + Aeroccino, $175 (was $250), amazon.com

Shop it: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi, $159 (was $193), amazon.com

Shop it: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Machine by De'Longhi, $150 (was $250), hsn.com

Shop it: Nespresso CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $210 (was $300), walmart.com

Shop it: Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De'Longhi, $175 (was $229), walmart.com

Memorial Day 2021 Instant Pot Deals

(Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)
Is there anything an Instant Pot can't do? (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

The Instant Pot's claim to fame? It does the work of seven different kitchen gadgets, freeing up countertop space and streamlining your life. Use it to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm like a chafing dish. Here are the best Memorial Day Instant Pot deals:

Shop it: Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Cooker, $69 (was $99), walmart.com

Shop it: Instant Pot Duo Nova 3-Qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $50 (was $75), qvc.com

Shop it: Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Cooker, $100 (was $120), amazon.com

Memorial Day 2021 Kitchen Aid & Stand Mixer Deals

(Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)
Avoid a sore arm and make homemade pasta, ice cream and cakes with a stand mixer. (Photos: Amazon, Best Buy)

Stand mixers take the labor and guesswork out of mixing ingredients, kneading dough and solidifying liquids. Many come with attachments for grinding, whisking, thinning and more.

Shop it: KitchenAid - Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $420 (was $500), bestbuy.com

Shop it: Cuisinart SM-50BC 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $183 (was $200), amazon.com

Shop it: Kuccu Stand Mixer, $136 (was $180), amazon.com

Memorial Day 2021 Cookware Deals

(Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)
What's for dinner? (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

Every kitchen needs a solid pot and pan set. Having different sizes comes in handy when cooking for yourself or guests. Chances are your cookware could use an upgrade, so why not treat yourself to a non-stick and dishwasher-safe set on sale? 

Shop it: All-Clad E785SC64 Ha1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free 10-Piece Cookware Set, $500 (was $700), amazon.com

Shop it: Granitestone Pro 13-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $197 (was $300), amazon.com

Shop it: Gotham Steel 12 Piece Non-stick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $80 (was $130), walmart.com

Shop it: GreenLife 18-Piece Soft Grip Toxin-Free Healthy Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set, $85 (was $130), walmart.com

Memorial Day 2021 Kitchen Gadget Deals

(Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)
Summer necessities: A seltzer machine, a smoothie maker and an indoor grill for when it rains. (Photos: Amazon, Best Buy, HSN, QVC, Walmart, Yahoo Life)

Round out your kitchen with accessories that will make you smile every time you use them. 

Shop it: Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Probe & Crisper Basket, $230 (was $325), hsn.com

Shop it: Instant Pot Blender, $80 (was $100), walmart.com

Shop it: SodaStream One Touch Electric Sparkling Water Maker Kit, $100 (was $130), walmart.com

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • The Best-Selling Instant Pot Duo Is on Sale for $80 Right Now

    It's time to get the right Instant Pot for you (and your budget).

  • Oprah's Go-to Cookware Brand Is Having a Can't-Miss Memorial Day Sale & You Can Save Up to $400

    Around here, we don’t take celebrity recommendations lightly. And when Oprah gives her stamp of approval on an item, it’s basically a given that it will be added into our carts immediately. We don’t make the rules, people! We’ve been keeping up with Oprah-approved products for a while now and it’s safe to say that […]

  • The 26 Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals You Can Already Shop

    Including a Shark robot vacuum for $100 off.

  • How to Use Your Instant Pot to Proof Bread in Half the Time

    Get ready to learn how to proof dough in an Instant Pot to set your yeast-based recipe up for oven success in less time. We spoke to brand reps from the multi-cooker brand for the insider scoop about bread proofing in the Instant Pot so you can slice into a homemade loaf a bit quicker.

  • Memorial Day Sales 2021: The 41 Best Deals to Shop This Weekend

    All about these discounts.

  • I tried 5 ways to make fried Oreos in an air fryer, and there are 3 I'd totally do again

    Inspired by a TikTok using crescent rolls, I air fried Oreos wrapped in cookie dough, cinnamon rolls, pie crust, and phyllo to find the best recipe.

  • The 53 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Find Under $200

    Save big on appliances and furniture, all for less than $200.

  • 12 of the Best Deals from Bed Bath & Beyond’s Memorial Day Sale

    Memorial Day Weekend is our favorite time of year for two reasons: the barbecues and the sales. If you’re looking to...

  • Memorial Day 2021 kitchen deals from Sur La Table, Bed Bath & Beyond and more

    There are so many great Memorial Day kitchen deals to shop, from Instant Pots to Le Creuset dutch ovens to cookware sets.

  • These are Officially The Best Memorial Day Sales of 2021

    Le Creuset dutch ovens are up to $120 off!!!

  • Some of Your Favorite Running Shoe Brands Are Taking Up to 50% Off This Memorial Day

    Get started on your shopping before the weekend begins.

  • Avocado ‘Fries’

    Two things almost everyone loves: crispy french fries and creamy avocado. So we decided to combine the two into one satisfying side dish of avocado \"fries.\"The best part: No deep-frying required.RELATED:...

  • Walmart’s 2021 Memorial Day sale is here —these are the best deals in tech, home, fashion and more

    Save on summer.

  • Score Up to 50% Off on Your Favorite Running Shoe Brands This Memorial Day

    Get started on your shopping before the weekend begins.

  • 49 Kitchen Products You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without

    Instant Pots, pantry organizers, cold brew coffee makers and more tools and gadgets that'll make life easier.

  • These are most viral kitchen products on the internet, according to Amazon

    Some are as low as $10.

  • Wayfair’s Memorial Day sitewide sale includes up to 70% off Le Creuset, Bissell and more

    While these deals are still live, update your kitchen essentials, cleaning gadgets or backyard space.

  • The 27 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Year

    With the too-good-to-be-true deals, Memorial Day weekend is basically Christmas in May. We’re talking major discounts on big-ticket items like outdoor furniture, mattresses, TVs, appliances and trendy picks...

  • Walmart has some of the best deals on home and kitchen appliances that you should check out today!

    Upgrading your home and kitchen can be tricky, especially when you’re looking for the best deals on appliances. But you'd be surprised to see Walmart’s great selection of home and kitchen appliances, from up-to-date gadgets like conventional ovens and air fryers to coffee makers, cookware sets and so much more! Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • The Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales & Deals

    Summer's biggest shopping event is single-digit days away. But, deals have already started heating up in advance of the official Memorial Day weekend sale kickoff. While there's certainly no shortage of markdowns from big-box retailers like Walmart and clothing brands, some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals are hiding in plain sight on Amazon.Between Hidden Gems and viral products, the R29 shopping team knows the 'zon inside-out. Therefore, you can count on us to serve you up the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and deals worth your precious shopping time. Ahead, scope out all the limited-time offers on top products and brands that are hot and ready for carting. You'll find discounts on top-rated Amazon favorites from mattress pads to one-piece swimsuits, Sojos sunglasses, Crest Whitestrips, Dyson vacuums, value-packed Coppertone sunscreen, stainless-steel Yeti travel cups, and more. Click forth into our comprehensive collection of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and deals. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Coppertone SPORT SPF 50 Travel Size Multipack (3 fl oz, Pack of 6), $, available at AmazonTOLOCO Percussion Muscle Massage Gun, $, available at AmazonSunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $, available at AmazonDyson Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum, $, available at AmazonEkouaer One Piece Vintage Shirred Swimsuit, $, available at AmazonOaskys Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top (Queen), $, available at AmazonCrest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Kit, $, available at AmazonIUGA High Waist Leggings With Pockets, $, available at AmazonDakota Chewable Vitamin C Gummies (2 Pack), $, available at AmazonBissell ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $, available at AmazonOlay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer, $, available at AmazonSojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses Polygon Mirrored Lens, $, available at AmazonAMAGABELI GARDEN & HOME Outdoor Wood Burning 24in Fire Pit, $, available at AmazonLevi's Women's High Rise Shorts, $, available at AmazonLove WellnessAmazon: 20% off from 5/28 - 5/31Love Wellness Good to Glow - Skin Care Supplement, 60 Count, $, available at AmazonYETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $, available at AmazonPerricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25, $, available at AmazonRubbermaid Brilliance Storage 14-Piece Plastic Lids, $, available at Amazon· TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, $, available at AmazonJoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4), $, available at AmazonAmazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $, available at AmazonPuTwo Gold Mirror Tray, $, available at AmazonStanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle, $, available at AmazonLevi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short, $, available at AmazonWella EIMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray for Voluminous Texture, $, available at AmazonPOYANK WiFi Projector, 6000Lumens Full HD 1080P, $, available at Amazon5/24 – 5/31: 25% Off Lumene Invisible Illumination collection on Amazon.comLumene Invisible Illumination Watercolor Blush, $, available at AmazonLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?