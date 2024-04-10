McDonald's has something spicy just for you, but only at some Florida locations

Turn on the heat.

No, not Florida heat; well, sort of.

"McDonald's is bringing the heat just in time for summer," with the return of Spicy McNuggets. They are available only at some Florida locations.

If that has your tastebuds tingling, here's everything you need to know.

Where are the Spicy McNuggets available?

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are coming to some Central Florida McDonald's for a limited time.

The Spicy McNuggets aren't available everywhere, only to McDonald's in 18 counties across Central Florida.

Counties where you can find them include:

Brevard

Citrus

Flagler

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lake

Manatee

Marion

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

Sumter

Volusia

What is the McDonald's Spicy McNuggets?

The Spicy McNuggets are breaded in a crispy coating and spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chilipepper.

How long will the Spicy McNuggets be available?

The Spicy McNuggets joined the McDonald's menu at participating restaurants on March 26.

They'll be available for a limited time "just in time for summer," according to a McDonald's news release.

Fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming to McDonald's

McDonald's will begin selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 2024. All McDonald's locations will offer the doughnuts by the end of 2026.

If you'd rather have something a little sweeter than spicy McNuggets, McDonald's announced in March it was partnering with Krispy Kreme to offer fresh doughnuts at the fast-food restaurant nationwide.

Three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald’s restaurants every day. They’ll be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day — while supplies last:

Original Glazed Doughnut

Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut

Customers will begin seeing Krispy Kreme doughnuts in their local McDonald's restaurants later this year as part of a "phased market rollout" throughout the country, the company announced.

The doughnuts should be available nationwide at participating restaurants by the end of 2026.

How many McDonald's are there in Florida?

There are about 13,500 McDonald's in the U.S., with California leading the country with 1,219 locations, followed by Texas with 1,046 and Florida with 993, according to Linkedin.

You can search for the nearest McDonald's in your city or even filter by mobile deals, drive-through, McDelivery, indoor play place, wifi, outdoor play place, indoor dining, gift cards, open 24/7 or kiosk audio navigation.

Earn rewards with the McDonald's app

The McDonald's app offers money savings, exclusive deals, a free delivery fee for orders of $15 or more and points on every order for free food.

Order through the app and your order can be ready when you arrive, whether you opt for curbside pickup, dine-in or just want to pick it up at the front counter.

Save more time by paying in the app. Options include debit or credit card, Google Pay, PayPal or Venmo.

Right now, first-time users can get $4 off their first order placed through the app.

Also available are free medium fries on Friday with any purchase of $1 or more. The offer is valid for one time through Dec. 31 at participating McDonald's.

Download in the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: McDonald's Spicy McNuggets available Central Florida. Krispy Kreme