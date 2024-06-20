McDonald's Releases A New $5 Meal Deal & Free Fries On Fridays

We certainly didn't expect this to be the summer of meal deals, but we're not complaining. Just a few days after Burger King announced that its $5 Your Way Meal would be available nationwide, McDonald's is now gearing up for the release of its $5 Meal Deal. The news comes a month after the restaurant hinted at adding a meal deal to its menu with the hopes of bringing customers back after price increases.

Available beginning June 25 for a limited time, the $5 Meal Deal includes your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, 4 piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink for five bucks.

According to McDonald's, fans eager for a bargain were quite instrumental in their decision to offer a meal deal.

"We heard our fans loud and clear—they're looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that's exactly what they'll get," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, in a statement. "Value has always been part of our DNA. We're focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app."

In addition to the $5 Meal Deal option, McDonald's fans can also enjoy free fries every Friday at the restaurant until the end of the year (with a $1 minimum purchase). And to celebrate National French Fry Day, McDonald's App users can get free fries of any size, no purchase necessary on July 13.

