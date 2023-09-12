McDonald's Is Phasing Out Self-Serve Soda Stations Because We Can't Have Nice Things

You're going to have to ask for your free refills in person soon.

Earlier this summer, McDonald's disappointed its McCafe regulars by announcing that it was discontinuing a trio of baked favorites. Not only that, but its apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls were pulled from the menu almost immediately. The fast food giant has announced that another big change is coming to its restaurants — but this time, we could have nine years to come to terms with it.



According to a report first published in the State Journal-Register, McDonald's has started removing the self-serve soda fountains from its restaurants, which means that customers won't be able to fill their own cups (or make those choose-your-own-adventure combinations of several different sodas). Although the self-serve stations have already been phased out at some locations, the company has said that it could take until 2032 to remove them from all of its U.S. locations.



"This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that's McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant," a McDonald's spokesperson said in a statement.



The majority of McDonald's restaurants still have self-serve soda machines, but several locations have already started moving toward other options. At one franchisee's location in Illinois, for example, McDonald's staffers fill the customer's initial drink order and deliver it to their table, but then the customer can pour their own refills.



At other franchisees' restaurants, it's a "crew pour" for both the first beverage and for any subsequent refills — and that's how things will eventually work at all restaurants after the move away from self-serve soda fountains is complete. (Before you ask, yes, customers will still be able to get free refills.)



So why did McDonald's make this decision? There are several reasons, including the challenge of keeping self-serve machines clean, the decreasing number of dine-in customers, and a change in the customer experience for those who do choose to eat their McMeals in the restaurant's dining areas. (At many of the McDonald's locations with self-ordering kiosks, the crew members deliver the customers' meals to their tables.)

Due to an increase in digital, drive-thru, and third-party delivery ordering, McDonald's may eventually move away from having large dining rooms – or future restaurants may not have dining rooms at all. The company has already teased the arrival of a "small-format concept" called CosMc's in 2024, and it will be interesting to see what those spaces look like.

As long as they bring back the Grimace shake every summer, we can handle the other changes.



