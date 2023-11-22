Is McDonald's Open On Thanksgiving 2023?

While turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing may be the standard Thanksgiving fare, some years you may find yourself craving something a little different. Many restaurants do close for the holiday, but some fast food chains may be open, at least for part of the day. For example, you may be able to get your morning coffee fix before meal prep begins, since some Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Whether you don't feel like cooking your own lunch ahead of the dinner feast or you're craving a Big Mac after spending all day in the kitchen, you may be in luck. Some McDonald's locations will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours may vary.

To check if your local restaurant will be open, you can check using the store locator on the McDonald's website. If you're unable to find restaurant hours on the website, you may be able to give each individual location a quick call. If all else fails, you can always drive by to check in person.

Make Your Own Thanksgiving Meal At McDonald's

McDonald's restaurant - M. Suhail/Getty Images

While McDonald's may not compare to a complete Thanksgiving day feast, the chain has a few menu items that can help recreate the taste of the holiday. If you're missing the buttery, fluffy biscuits found on the dinner table, you can order a breakfast sandwich that uses a biscuit as the base. And if you ask the employees nicely, they may even sell you a plain biscuit on its own. Although these are from the breakfast menu, McDonald's does sell limited breakfast items all day at some locations.

For dessert, you can finish off your meal with a handheld, sugar-dusted, baked apple pie. If you like your pie a la mode, you could order a side of vanilla ice cream to pair with the dessert. Or, if you want to blend the two, you could ask employees to blend a pie directly into a McFlurry.

While not every McDonald's will be open on Thanksgiving, you may still be able to grab a quick bite to eat at select locations.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.