Is McDonald's Open On Christmas Eve 2023?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Christmas is synonymous with a homecooked feast in most cases, lots of people seek out other food options during the holiday. As convenient as it is tasty, McDonald's is the go-to choice for a quick yet filling meal, which leads its fans to wonder whether the chain is open on Christmas Eve. In the event you're traveling or are unexpectedly hit with an intense craving for a Big Mac and fries, USA Today reports that McDonald's will likely be open and serving customers on Christmas Eve.

Keep in mind that hours of operation can vary from restaurant to restaurant, with some McDonald's serving drive-thru customers 24 hours a day. As for the dine-in option, many locations are available from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., accommodating customers from early in the morning until late at night. However, you're encouraged to reach out to your nearest location to determine the exact hours of operation on Christmas Eve, as well as other holidays, due to McDonald's preferred business model.

Read more: The Ultimate American Fast Food Restaurants Ranked

Why Don't All McDonald's Have The Same Hours Of Operation?

McDonald's drive-thru at night - Wirestock/Getty Images

If you've visited different McDonald's locations, you've no doubt noticed that the hours of operation can vary quite a bit. Some establishments are open all day and night, a change that took place in the early 2000s in an effort to increase profits. However, not all locations followed suit for a very simple reason. Many locations are owned and operated by franchisees, and these individuals have the option to make their own hours to suit the needs of their business.

For instance, being open 24 hours might not make a lot of sense if the customer base isn't as robust after a certain time. In this case, a restaurant might lose money if they remain open all night but aren't selling anything. In other cases, the town or city where the restaurant is located may not permit 24-hour operations.

In the same respect, not all McDonald's locations will be open on Christmas Eve if the franchisee doesn't believe that enough customers will show up to make it worthwhile. So be sure to contact your local McDonald's to determine their hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and other major holidays.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.