The McDonald's Mints That Are Surprisingly Hard To Find

The McDonald's menu doesn't change much from location to location (unless you're visiting the Golden Arches in another country). However, some customers have reported receiving a surprising treat with their fast-food orders when visiting the chain: McDonald's branded buttermints. A Redditor claimed to have gotten the mints with their delivery order, although they did not specify a location. Plus, a YouTube content creator also received the free mints alongside a specialty holiday pie, which she procured from a McDonald's located in Warren, Rhode Island.

If you're curious to sample the mints for yourself, it might be easier said than done. While McDonald's does list white buttermints on its website (which contain butter, sugar, and peppermint oil, among other ingredients), it does not specify where customers can find them. Additionally, there's no way to tell whether your local McDonald's hands out these mints other than stopping by and taking your chances. What is certain is that these humble mints have captured the attention of McDonald's customers.

What Do McDonald's Mints Really Taste Like?

While it's hard to pin down the exact origins of buttermints, some claim that the after-dinner treat first came about in Philadelphia during the 1890s thanks to an enterprising store owner. These days, they're often handed out for free at restaurants and considered somewhat old-fashioned, despite the joy they bring to lucky McDonald's customers who randomly happen upon them.

This was certainly the experience of a content creator on YouTube, who expressed legitimate surprise at the existence of McDonald's buttermints. After sampling the candy, the YouTuber described it as having "a really meltaway, wonderful texture." However, the mints also offer "great peppermint flavor," which is the perfect way to refresh your palate after enjoying a Big Mac and its legendary sauce. The combination of delightful flavor and texture make these mints cherished by McDonald's fans, although they may remain the stuff of legend for most.

McDonald's Mystery Mints Are A Hot Commodity Online

receiving food at McDonald's drive thru - Orlando Arce/Shutterstock

While buttermints in general are pretty easy to come by, McDonald's customers are particularly taken with the fact that the chain randomly hands them out at certain restaurants. So much so that a seller on eBay tried to capitalize on the popularity of the establishment's "rare" white buttermints. For just $17.97, you can be the proud owner of a set of six McDonald's buttermints in their original packaging. However, these candies are merely for show, as they're from 2017 and most buttermints have a shelf-life of about 300 days.

As for whether the elusive buttermints will ever make their way to all McDonald's locations throughout the U.S., that remains to be seen. A McDonald's employee posted on Reddit that they were surprised to find the mints at a nearby location and described them as "pretty good." One commenter mentioned that they also came across the mints, albeit many years ago, and proclaimed that they were a, "Very rare find at a McDonalds."

