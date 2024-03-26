McDonald's menu expands to include doughnuts after partnership with Krispy Kreme

Tired of having only one Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Delaware? Well, that's about to change — sort of.

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's have entered into a partnership, and Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at McDonald's nationwide by the end of 2026.

Is McDonald's going to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

McDonald's will not carry the full menu of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Instead, three of Krispy Kreme's most popular flavors:

Original Glazed Doughnut: A melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze.

Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut: Made with a light, fluffy dough and filled with a smooth Kreme filling then dipped in chocolate icing.

The doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald's every day. They are available individually or in boxes of six starting at breakfast and continuing while supplies last.

How long has McDonald's been selling doughnuts?

The partnership happened after a successful test at 160 McDonald's restaurants in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky.

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘Please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said in a release.

Free doughnuts to celebrate Krispy Kreme-McDonald's partnership

To celebrate this sweet partnership, Krispy Kreme will give one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all guests who visit Krispy Kreme between 5 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

Krispy Kreme locations near me in Delaware

There is one Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Delaware:

14 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle

McDonald's locations near me in Delaware

Bear

1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

60 East St.

Claymont

2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

1788N N. Dupont Highway

879 N. Dupont Highway

79 N. Dupont Highway

915 S. Dupont Highway

1424 Forrest Ave.

1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

101 New Road

Georgetown

20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

30255 Commerce Drive

24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

374 E. Main St.

815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

3010 New Castle Ave.

101 S. Dupont Highway

700 N. Dupont Highway

Ogletown

4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

36218 Lighthouse Road

38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

700 W. Fourth St.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: McDonald's adds Krispy Kreme doughnuts to its menu