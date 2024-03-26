McDonald's menu expands to include doughnuts after partnership with Krispy Kreme

Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal
·2 min read

Tired of having only one Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Delaware? Well, that's about to change — sort of.

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's have entered into a partnership, and Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at McDonald's nationwide by the end of 2026.

Is McDonald's going to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

McDonald's will not carry the full menu of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Instead, three of Krispy Kreme's most popular flavors:

  • Original Glazed Doughnut: A melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze.

  • Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

  • Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut: Made with a light, fluffy dough and filled with a smooth Kreme filling then dipped in chocolate icing.

The doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald's every day. They are available individually or in boxes of six starting at breakfast and continuing while supplies last.

How long has McDonald's been selling doughnuts?

The partnership happened after a successful test at 160 McDonald's restaurants in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky.

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘Please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said in a release.

Free doughnuts to celebrate Krispy Kreme-McDonald's partnership

To celebrate this sweet partnership, Krispy Kreme will give one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all guests who visit Krispy Kreme between 5 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

Krispy Kreme locations near me in Delaware

There is one Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Delaware:

  • 14 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle

McDonald's locations near me in Delaware

Bear

  • 1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

  • 1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

  • 18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

  • 60 East St.

Claymont

  • 2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

  • 38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

  • 1788N N. Dupont Highway

  • 879 N. Dupont Highway

  • 79 N. Dupont Highway

  • 915 S. Dupont Highway

  • 1424 Forrest Ave.

  • 1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

  • 101 New Road

Georgetown

  • 20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

  • 16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

  • 580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

  • 653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

  • 30255 Commerce Drive

  • 24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

  • 4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

  • 374 E. Main St.

  • 815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

  • 3010 New Castle Ave.

  • 101 S. Dupont Highway

  • 700 N. Dupont Highway

Ogletown

  • 4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

  • 18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

  • 36218 Lighthouse Road

  • 38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

  • 333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

  • 1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

  • 700 W. Fourth St.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: McDonald's adds Krispy Kreme doughnuts to its menu