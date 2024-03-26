McDonald's menu expands to include doughnuts after partnership with Krispy Kreme
Tired of having only one Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Delaware? Well, that's about to change — sort of.
Krispy Kreme and McDonald's have entered into a partnership, and Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at McDonald's nationwide by the end of 2026.
Is McDonald's going to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts?
McDonald's will not carry the full menu of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Instead, three of Krispy Kreme's most popular flavors:
Original Glazed Doughnut: A melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze.
Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.
Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut: Made with a light, fluffy dough and filled with a smooth Kreme filling then dipped in chocolate icing.
The doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald's every day. They are available individually or in boxes of six starting at breakfast and continuing while supplies last.
How long has McDonald's been selling doughnuts?
The partnership happened after a successful test at 160 McDonald's restaurants in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky.
“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘Please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said in a release.
Family-friendly food at McDonald's: McDonald's Dinner Box may be a secret menu item, but we have a way to find it
Free doughnuts to celebrate Krispy Kreme-McDonald's partnership
To celebrate this sweet partnership, Krispy Kreme will give one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all guests who visit Krispy Kreme between 5 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
Krispy Kreme locations near me in Delaware
There is one Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Delaware:
14 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle
McDonald's locations near me in Delaware
Bear
1401 Governors Place
Bethany Beach
1 Addy Road
Bridgeville
18733 Sussex Highway
Camden
60 East St.
Claymont
2702 Philadelphia Pike
Delmar
38667 Sussex Highway
Dover
1788N N. Dupont Highway
879 N. Dupont Highway
79 N. Dupont Highway
915 S. Dupont Highway
1424 Forrest Ave.
1704 E. Lebanon Road
Elsmere
101 New Road
Georgetown
20817 Dupont Blvd.
Harrington
16758 S. Dupont Highway
Middletown
580 Middletown Warwick Road
Milford
653 N. Dupont Blvd.
Millsboro
30255 Commerce Drive
24943 John J. Williams Highway
Milltown
4625 Kirkwood Highway
Newark
374 E. Main St.
815 S. College Ave.
New Castle area
3010 New Castle Ave.
101 S. Dupont Highway
700 N. Dupont Highway
Ogletown
4160 Ogletown Stanton Road
Rehoboth Beach
18878 Coastal Highway
Selbyville area
36218 Lighthouse Road
38215 Dupont Blvd.
Smyrna
333 N. Dupont Blvd.
Stanton
1790 W. Newport Pike
Wilmington
700 W. Fourth St.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: McDonald's adds Krispy Kreme doughnuts to its menu