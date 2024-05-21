McDonald's Grandma McFlurry is available. Here's what it tastes like and where to get it

Remember when Grandma tried to keep you quiet during awkward moments with those little yellow butterscotch hard candies that seemed to always be in her purse or the candy dish on the living room table?

When she would want you not to talk she'd give you one of the candy disks that took 10 to 15 minutes to finish. They were like a senior citizen jawbreaker.

The McFlurry creators at McDonald's remember them and decided to use the memory and make the Grandma McFlurry this year's summer menu sensation.

What is McDonald's McFlurry?

In the dessert world, it's McDonald's answer to Dairy Queen's Blizzard treat. It's soft-serve ice cream mixed with Oreo cookies, M&M's or other sweet treats.

What's McDonald's Grandma McFlurry?

McDonald's Grandma McFlurry launched Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The McFlurry has a distinct butterscotch flavor to it.

The Grandma McFlurry dropped Tuesday, May 21, and has been a source of mystery until this point. The Grandma McFlurry has Grandma's syrup – butterscotch syrup - crunchy butterscotch pieces and vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

Since butterscotch isn't a universally beloved flavor like Oreo cookies, M&Ms or apple pie, this is a bold attempt by McDonald's.

What does the Grandma McFlurry taste like?

“The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives,” Tariq Hassan, chief marketing executive at McDonald’s, said in a USA Today story.

Setting the spin aside, the Grandma McFlurry has a very sweet and very strong butterscotch flavor. The crunch pieces add to the butterscotch flavor and sweetness while giving the treat added texture and a little crunch.

The success of the treat may depend on the person blending it. The person mixing the one I tried didn't mix it long enough or didn't construct it well. It was more like a sundae with all the sweet ingredients at the top and a lot of vanilla soft serve at the bottom. They also forgot the whipped cream, but that isn't a deal breaker.

Overall, the Grandma McFlurry does bring back memories of butterscotch hard candy, and, with proper blending, the vanilla soft serve balances the sweetness of the butterscotch syrup.

If you loved the butterscotch disks or want to remember a simpler time with Grandma, the Grandma McFlurry is a strong option.

How much does the McDonald's Grandma McFlurry cost?

Prices vary depending on location, but the dessert costs around $4.50.

McDonald's near me in Delaware

Delmar

38667 Sussex Highway

Salisbury

2709 N Salisbury Blvd.

298 Tilghman Road

1205 Parsons Road

Fruitland

407 N Fruitland Blvd.

Ocean City

12301 Coastal Highway

3201 Coastal Highway

12301 Coastal Highway

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: McDonald's Grandma McFlurry: What it tastes like, where to get it