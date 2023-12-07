McDonald's getting into coffee game. Will CosMc's be out of this world?

McDonald’s is getting into the coffee game.

We’re not talking about the quick cup they give you in a drive through. They're pulling out the gourmet stuff!

CosMc’s isn’t coming to McDonald’s; instead, the franchise is launching new stores that will sell the kind of treats you get at Starbucks.

This goes far beyond Fanta orange.

The first CosMc's location will open in Bolingbrook, Illinois this month.

What will CosMc's sell?

McDonald's released a photo today with some of its specialty drinks. They include Churro Frappe, S'Mores Cold Brew, Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Tropical Spiceade, Blueberry Ginger Boost, Cold Brew, Blackberry Mint Green Tea, Island Pick-Me-Up Punch, Berry Hibiscus Sour-Ade, Popping Pear Slush, Sour Tango Lemonade, Chai Frappe Burst and Turmeric Spiced Latte.

It will also sell McDonald’s classic treats, like the Egg McMuffin.

Where will CosMc’s be?

The first store will open in suburban Chicago, and more locations are planned for Texas in early 2024. After that, the company will decide how to move forward.

Some might say the new flavors are out of this world, which explains the name.

The stores are named after an alien robot character of the same name, who was around in the 1980s. The robot must be smart too, because he’s getting in a hot market.

Growing fast food, coffee markets

Starbucks last month said it planned to go from 38,000 stores to 55,000 worldwide by 2030 to help with the growing demand for gourmet coffee.

So is CosMc’s flagship store.

McDonald’s plans to open nearly 10,000 stores across the globe over the next three years, and saw an 8% jump in third-quarter sales this year.

Will Grimace shakes be back?

Perhaps CosMc’s can be as popular as McDonald’s favorite taste bud, Grimace, who went viral last year with his birthday milkshake campaign.

For those waiting for the berry-flavored shake, Grimace celebrates his brrrrrrthday in June.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: CosMc's, McDonald's answer to Starbucks, plans 2024 launch