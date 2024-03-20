McDonald's Dinner Box may be a secret menu item, but we have a way to find it

McDonald's has the internet stirring.

No, it isn't about the latest Happy Meal toy or a Grimace shake, Grimace sweater or McDonald's Crocs.

The buzz is actually useful for families – the McDonald's Dinner Box.

What is the McDonald's Dinner Box?

Do you know how different insurance companies or internet companies bundle services to make things cheaper? McDonald's is bundling food into a dinner box meal, and the prices are mind-blowing.

In a TikTok video posted from Corpus Christi, Texas, a family got a McDonald's Dinner Box for $12. The box included two Big Macs, two cheeseburgers, 10 Chicken McNuggets and four small fries and sauces.

This is an amazing deal because a Big Mac extra-value meal can run around $9.79.

Are McDonald's Dinner Box meals a secret item?

Yes and no. You won't see the dinner boxes on the overhead menu and not every McDonald's carries them. However, you can find them easily on the McDonald's app.

Open the McDonald's app and hit the order icon. Select a store to order from and a menu will pop up. Scroll to the sharables open and open it. There you will see the various options.

These deals are available in Delaware. On the app, if you select the McDonald's at 3010 New Castle Avenue in New Castle, you have two options:

Chicken Pack: Four McChicken sandwiches, 20 Chicken McNuggets and four medium fries for $27.99.

Big Mac Bundle: Two Big Macs. two cheeseburgers, 10 Chicken McNuggets and two medium french fries for $24.29

However, it's always best to check the app for prices and participation before getting your hopes up.

If you don't want to use the app, you need to realize that not every McDonald's has these items and some restaurants require you to use the app to get the dinner box.

McDonald's near me in Delaware

Bear

1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

60 East St.

Claymont

2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

1788N N. Dupont Highway

879 N. Dupont Highway

79 N. Dupont Highway

915 S. Dupont Highway

1424 Forrest Ave.

1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

101 New Road

Georgetown

20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

30255 Commerce Drive

24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

374 E. Main St.

815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

3010 New Castle Ave.

101 S. Dupont Highway

700 N. Dupont Highway

New Newport

1790 W. Newport Pike

Ogletown

4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

36218 Lighthouse Road

38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Wilmington

700 W. Fourth St.

