Here Are McDonald's Christmas Hours If You're Craving Some Fries

For hosting Christmas dinner, every family has their own traditional dishes. In some households, it's a baked glazed ham along with tons of appetizers and Christmas cookies. Others still choose to lean into Italian Christmas dinner and make a special pasta dish for the main course, such as lasagna or manicotti. And still, there are other families that skip cooking altogether and simply order in.

Whatever you decide on for the family Christmas feast, there's no question that it'll be delicious! But there's always a chance your stomach might start to grumble long before the actual big meal is ready. Scrumptious cinnamon rolls for breakfast can only hold you over for so long—and with so many Christmas activities still to get through, you might find yourself wondering if any of your favorite fast-food restaurants are open on Christmas. Namely, Mickey D's.

Getty Images

Well, will the famed golden arches be open during the holidays? We've got the details on McDonald's Christmas hours for 2023 below, and we suggest you take a look before heading out for a Big Mac. Because let's be honest: McDonald's is the ultimate stop for a quick bite. Nothing's more satisfying than a Quarter Pounder with cheese or a late-night McFlurry. They've even got coffee if you need a little caffeine to make it through the big day!

So, is McDonald's open on Christmas?

Here's some news we're really lovin': A company rep informed us that most McDonald's restaurants will be open on Christmas in 2023, but not all. See, McDonald's are franchises, and 93% of the restaurants are operated by independent business owners, according to the company website. That means each store owner can decide their hours, so there's a chance that your local branch will be open during the holidays, but it's not a guarantee. The store recommends using their restaurant locator or calling ahead for opening and closing times.

But hey, most sounds like pretty good odds! Here's to stopping for fries on the way to grandma and grandpa's house!

(You could also grab something from any of the grocery stores open on Christmas, especially since many convenience stores will operate with their usual hours!)

