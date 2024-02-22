McDonald's Announces Anime-Themed 'Immersive Dining Experience'

McDonald's is dropping four anime shorts along with a new sauce and a two-day pop-up.

Earlier this week, a Reddit user posted on the r/NoStupidQuestions subreddit to ask exactly what was going on with the logo on the box of McDonald’s fries they just bought. “The fry container has ‘Wcdonald’s’ on top of an upside down [McDonald’s] logo and kanji to the right,” they wrote. “Is this a reference to anything specific?” And, as anime fans were quick to note, yes, it’s as specific as it gets.

If the Golden Arches were flipped on your most recent McD’s order, it wasn’t a mistake or a McPrinting Error. The fast food giant is temporarily leaning into its identity as “WcDonald’s,” the thinly veiled way the chain has been referenced in some anime and manga series, complete with a familiar looking “W” logo. Starting Monday, February 26, McDonald’s will bring its animated alter-ego to life with WcDonald’s packaging, a new dipping sauce, and the release of four exclusive WcDonald’s-themed anime shorts.

"Anime is a huge part of today's culture, and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years," Tariq Hassan, the chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's USA, said in a statement. "The WcDonald's universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity, while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever."

That WcDonald’s universe includes a new Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce, a combination of chili flakes, garlic, ginger, and soy, which pairs well with WcNuggets or any other Mc … er … WcDonald’s favorites. And, as that Redditor already discovered, WcDonald’s also has its own exclusive packaging designed by manga artist Acky Bright. The paper bags and product containers feature new WcDonald’s characters, including Hashirune, a longtime customer; WcDonald’s team member Mr. Bev; and a WcDonald’s robot called the WcDizer 3000.

Monday will also see the release of the first of four WcDonald’s anime shorts, dropping every Monday through March 18. The exclusive series was made in collaboration with Studio Pierrot, the anime studio responsible for eternally popular anime like Bleach, Naruto, and Tokyo Ghoul. Each episode focuses on one of four different anime subgenres, including action, fantasy, romance, and mecha — heck yes, there will be more robots — and the series can be viewed by visiting WcDonalds.com or by scanning the QR code on each WcDonald’s bag.

Finally, WcDonald’s will be available IRL for two days only, and you don’t have to go to Alba City to try it. The WcDonald’s Immersive Dining Experience is coming to Los Angeles on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, and guests will be surrounded by all things WcDonald’s, including the anime shorts and a set menu of WcDonald’s favorites. Starting on Wednesday, February 28, guests can reserve a place for this ultra-exclusive opportunity by searching for “WcDonald’s Immersive Dining Experience” on the OpenTable app or OpenTable.com.



