How McDonald’s and Wendy’s Botched National Cheeseburger Day

Not only were this year’s deals on National Cheeseburger Day both beefy and cheesy, they were also apparently too much to handle, Nation’s Restaurant News reports. Two of the largest fast food chains in America that ran National Cheeseburger Day promotions had their mobile apps crash due to the high volume of users.

National Cheeseburger Day was on Monday, September 18, and to celebrate the occasion both McDonald’s and Wendy’s sold cheeseburgers to customers at a steep discount. At McDonald’s, a Double Cheeseburger cost just 50 cents; to redeem the deal, customers had to use the McDonald’s mobile app and were limited to one discounted sandwich per customer. Wendy’s, meanwhile, offered up a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for $0.01 with any purchase. The offer was only redeemable via the Wendy’s app or website, and was not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy’s app or website.

“It would be nice if we could actually order on the app because your system just isn’t working,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “The local franchise won’t sell without us ordering on the app but we can’t use the app so we can’t order.”

Fortunately, the Wendy’s deal continues through September 22. So even if technical difficulties prevented you from celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on the actual holiday, you can still enjoy a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for a penny for the next few days—assuming the app can handle the demand.

