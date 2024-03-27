McDonald’s Will Soon Begin Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide

Dreams come true, y’all.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Thanks, Kentucky!

You might recall that McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme began testing a partnership at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville areas last year. Well, according to Krispy Kreme, customers there were so enamored with the ability to get a pack of Krispy Kreme doughnuts with their Big Mac that the chains have decided to bring their delicious collaboration to the masses.

This week, the fast-food giant announced its plan to roll out Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald’s locations nationwide.

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said in a news release.

As part of a “phased market rollout” across the country, some fans will begin spotting Krispy Kreme doughnuts in their local McDonald’s restaurants later this year.

Three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald’s restaurants every day. They’ll be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day.

The iconic Original Glazed Doughnut : A melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze. The doughnut that started it all.

The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut : A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

The Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut: Made with a light, fluffy dough and filled with a smooth Kreme filling then dipped in chocolate icing.

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a statement. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”

Nationwide availability of Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald's restaurants is expected by the end of 2026.



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.