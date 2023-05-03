We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

'Doubled my storage space': This genius shower liner with pockets is on sale for $19

Britt Ross
·3 min read

Having a small bathroom is tough, but when you're also lacking a tub with ample ledge space? The worst! You're either constantly tripping over shampoo bottles or cramming all of your bath time essentials into a corner of your shower — which takes up way too much floor space. If you're reading this and nodding a little too fervently, we'd like to introduce you to your new best friend: Maytex's shower liner with storage pockets. It'll save you lots of headache, room and, at least for now, money, as it's on sale for as low as $19 at Amazon. You're welcome!

Amazon

Maytex Shower Liner with Storage Pockets, Clear

$19$25Save $6
This genius product features nine pockets in three sizes for storing bathroom essentials large and small.
$19 at Amazon

You're probably saying, "Why didn't I think of that?!" And yes, it's pretty astounding that something so simple could provide such a genius solution.

This 70" x 72" liner is equipped with nine mesh pockets in three sizes for storing shampoo, conditioner and body wash bottles, bath toys, soap, razors, loofahs, washcloths and any other shower essentials you need. (Just be sure the contents of each pocket don't exceed one pound.) No more cluttered tub ledge — if you have one, that is — or precariously placed bath products falling onto your toes. Seriously, how did we ever live without this thing?

As far as styles go, you can choose between clear or gray to fit in with practically any aesthetic (the gray is a bit more expensive at $24). Oh, and can we talk about how hanging up one of these bad boys is so much easier than trying to install shelves? When it's time to clean, simply run a damp cloth over the plastic material and you're good to go.

Nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers have already given the Maytex shower liner a perfect five-star rating, so keep scrolling to see why they think it belongs in your bathroom, too.

shower liner with pockets
Who knew a shower liner could become your new best friend? (Photo: Amazon)

More storage space, stat

"I love this shower curtain for my small bathroom," said one happy shopper. "It literally doubled my storage space. I use it facing outwards and with an inner shower curtain, which makes cleaning easier."

"Just bought our second one, needless to say, we love this." added another. "Our house has small bathtubs with minimal storage space on the ledges and really no room to hang a storage basket. This curtain gives lots of room for all your shower necessities."

Falling bottles, be gone

"My husband was constantly tripping over my bath products getting into the shower, so I ordered this thing and it is pure genius!" exclaimed a fan. "The pockets are durable mesh so water doesn't sit in them and get stagnant, and they're multiple sizes to fit even my larger bottles of shampoo."

Another impressed customer wrote, "This is a lifesaver for our tiny bathroom and tiny shower. No more cluttered bathtub edges with bottles falling off and hitting my feet! I will never go back to a normal curtain!"

Sturdy and durable

"I am actually obsessed with this curtain," wrote an excited customer. "It has plenty of room for storage and it really can hold a decent amount of weight. I even got my sister to order one because I talked about it so much!"

"This curtain is a great weight and appears to be of good quality," added another reviewer. "It solves a couple of problems — storage, but also once a few items are loaded into the pockets, it stops the shower curtain liner from blowing around and sticking to me! That's a battle I've been fighting for years, finding a product that wouldn't do that...Showering is no longer an exercise in dodging the curtain."

Amazon

Maytex Shower Liner with Storage Pockets, Gray

$24$26Save $3
Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this thing — maybe it's time your bathroom had one, too?
$24 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Storage and organization

  • Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

    $20 $25
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags

    $13 $17
    Save $4 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags

    $15 $33
    Save $18 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Auto

  • Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets

    $10 $15
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator

    $9 $13
    Save $5 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $110 $400
    Save $290 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $159 $300
    Save $141 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $190 $350
    Save $160
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set

    $25 $65
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer

    $13 $30
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set

    $53 $130
    Save $77 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat

    $16 $36
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

    $40 $100
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Gunji Zero Gravity Lawn Chair Set of 2

    $87 $110
    Save $23
    See at Amazon

  • Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack

    $19 $30
    Save $11 with coupon
    See at Amazon