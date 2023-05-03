'Doubled my storage space': This genius shower liner with pockets is on sale for $19
Having a small bathroom is tough, but when you're also lacking a tub with ample ledge space? The worst! You're either constantly tripping over shampoo bottles or cramming all of your bath time essentials into a corner of your shower — which takes up way too much floor space. If you're reading this and nodding a little too fervently, we'd like to introduce you to your new best friend: Maytex's shower liner with storage pockets. It'll save you lots of headache, room and, at least for now, money, as it's on sale for as low as $19 at Amazon. You're welcome!
Maytex Shower Liner with Storage Pockets, Clear
You're probably saying, "Why didn't I think of that?!" And yes, it's pretty astounding that something so simple could provide such a genius solution.
This 70" x 72" liner is equipped with nine mesh pockets in three sizes for storing shampoo, conditioner and body wash bottles, bath toys, soap, razors, loofahs, washcloths and any other shower essentials you need. (Just be sure the contents of each pocket don't exceed one pound.) No more cluttered tub ledge — if you have one, that is — or precariously placed bath products falling onto your toes. Seriously, how did we ever live without this thing?
As far as styles go, you can choose between clear or gray to fit in with practically any aesthetic (the gray is a bit more expensive at $24). Oh, and can we talk about how hanging up one of these bad boys is so much easier than trying to install shelves? When it's time to clean, simply run a damp cloth over the plastic material and you're good to go.
Nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers have already given the Maytex shower liner a perfect five-star rating, so keep scrolling to see why they think it belongs in your bathroom, too.
More storage space, stat
"I love this shower curtain for my small bathroom," said one happy shopper. "It literally doubled my storage space. I use it facing outwards and with an inner shower curtain, which makes cleaning easier."
"Just bought our second one, needless to say, we love this." added another. "Our house has small bathtubs with minimal storage space on the ledges and really no room to hang a storage basket. This curtain gives lots of room for all your shower necessities."
Falling bottles, be gone
"My husband was constantly tripping over my bath products getting into the shower, so I ordered this thing and it is pure genius!" exclaimed a fan. "The pockets are durable mesh so water doesn't sit in them and get stagnant, and they're multiple sizes to fit even my larger bottles of shampoo."
Another impressed customer wrote, "This is a lifesaver for our tiny bathroom and tiny shower. No more cluttered bathtub edges with bottles falling off and hitting my feet! I will never go back to a normal curtain!"
Sturdy and durable
"I am actually obsessed with this curtain," wrote an excited customer. "It has plenty of room for storage and it really can hold a decent amount of weight. I even got my sister to order one because I talked about it so much!"
"This curtain is a great weight and appears to be of good quality," added another reviewer. "It solves a couple of problems — storage, but also once a few items are loaded into the pockets, it stops the shower curtain liner from blowing around and sticking to me! That's a battle I've been fighting for years, finding a product that wouldn't do that...Showering is no longer an exercise in dodging the curtain."
Maytex Shower Liner with Storage Pockets, Gray
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
