Mays Alumni Banquet a success

Jun. 19—On Saturday, May 18, 2024, the 38th Annual Mays Alumni met at Center Christian Church. There were 69 graduates and friends in attendance. After registration, Vice President Linda Lowe welcomed the group. Joe Hodson gave the invocation and we then enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by the Loyal Workers of the Church. Vice President Linda then led us in a moment of silence as we remembered those who had passed on since we last met.

Don Small — 1958 (2019) Helen Cranley Vandevender — 1941 (2021)

Kathy Thompson Hiners — 1962 Norman Eckart — 1952

Don Wright — 1955 Jim Dyer — 1945

Joe Leisure — 1961 Sharon Delay Rusch — 1961

Dottie Atkins Horton — 1964 Joyce Wood Springman — 1947

Dean Thompson — 1962 Joyce Moffitt Baynes — 1958

Ken Brashaber — Teacher Robert Cross — 1960

Next we recognized our veterans. Each stood as the song representing his branch of service was played. Then we all stood and sang the National Anthem. Minutes were not read as they were in the letter that was sent out earlier, and the treasurer's report was on the back of the program.

VP Linda called the roll of the classes, starting with the honor classes. The 80 year class (1944) has only two living members and they were not able to be present. The 70 year class of 1954, has eight still living and three were present. Mary Christmas Wooten, Shirley Fergueson Morgan and Don Campbell came all the way from Riverview, Florida. The 60 year class (1964) was the largest graduating class with 30 members and have 21 still living. Seven were present: Sara Hallgarth Keller, Sheryl Peggs Dysert, Denny Peggs, David Reeves, Darlene Custer Richardson, Linda Lord Hall, Jane Leisure Hallgarth. Jim Bob Brooks had flown in from Georgia, but had a last minute change of plans and was not present. Starting with 1946 and going to 1966 — and we include 1967 as those students — went 11 years to Mays before being sent to Rushville for their senior year; those present were asked to report. Most everyone said they were happy to still be around. Rosemary Jackson Noah from the class of 1967 works at Mays school and said she has a key and would be happy to take anyone who would like to go on a tour of the school.

There were no teachers present. Our oldest living members are from the class of 1944 — Mary Lou Holloway and her husband Robert Kirkham — and were not present. The oldest lady present was Mary Ruth Reeves Strain from the class of 1946. The oldest man present was Lynn Addison from the class of 1952. Three still have perfect attendance: Mary Ruth Reeves Strain (1946), Bob Hallgarth (1962) and Jane Leisure (1964). We didn't have any first time attenders. Traveling the farthest and receiving a box of chocolates was Don Campbell, who came over 1,000 miles from Riverview, Florida. Several families had two siblings present. Winner of the free meal for next year was Laura Priest McDonald (1959).

The slate of officers was presented for next year: President Janet McMillin Godby, Vice President: Linda McDaniel Lowe, Secretary/Treasurer: Jane Leisure Hallgarth, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer: Jerry Delay. All were in favor of accepting the slate for next year.

Memories shared: Tyrone Netherly — Winning the county baseball championship. Jane Leisure Hallgarth — The County Band Festival and singing with the Chorileers. Jim Bob Brooks — Band practice "I got to sit across from the prettiest clarinet player in Rush County," he recalled. (You'll have to try and guess who that might have been.) Judy Gordon McMillin — "Winning the typing award on my birthday and it was the last day to qualify." Bob Hallgarth — Thankful to play basketball, loved the game. Joan McDaniel Addison shared several memories that were dear to her heart.

Corresponding meeting date is May 17, 2025. Linda thanked the committees for their hard work. Thanks for all the donations: $668, this year. Committee will have a follow up meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Center Church.

The cheerleaders came forward and led the group in singing the School Song, On Mays Tigers!

Time was spent enjoying each other's company. — Information provided