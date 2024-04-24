Mayor announces summer walking program

Apr. 24—Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun will be hosting walking sessions this summer.

"A Mile with the Mayor" will consist of monthly walks with the mayor, according to a post on his city Facebook page. The first walk will be at 6 p.m. May 1 at the Jones Trailhead, located off Chamberlain Street.

Each walk will take place at a park or municipal trail within the Terre Haute parks system, the announcement says.

All are invited to participate in the one mile walk to get more familiar with the area parks and converse with the mayor.

Other dates and locations include:

— June 1 at Dobbs Park Nature Center

— July 1 at Fairbanks Park Arch

— Aug. 6 at Deming Park Torner Center

— Sept. 1 at the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium

All walks begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 812-232-0147.