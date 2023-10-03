You May Get an Uber Voucher If Your Next JetBlue Flight Is Delayed
The airline will now offer the vouchers to customers who experience certain flight disruptions.
Motel One, one of Europe’s largest hotel chains, has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack that saw hackers access customer data. The company said in a brief statement this week that it was the target of a “hacker attack” after a group of unknown perpetrators infiltrated its network with the intent of launching a ransomware attack. While Motel One says the impact of the hack was kept to a “relative minimum” due to unspecified measures that the company took, it confirmed that attackers were able to access some customer data.
The recently reintroduced RWD Model Y is far cheaper than the other variants, and offers a reasonable range estimate to go with its smaller price tag.
Google today is announcing a series of significant changes to how it handles email from bulk senders in an effort to cut down on spam and other unwanted emails. The company says that starting next year, bulk senders will need to authenticate their emails, offer an easy way to unsubscribe and stay under a reported spam threshold. The changes will impact any bulk sender, which Google defines as those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day.
As their regular season wound down, players held a meeting in which the veterans went over what to expect in the postseason.
Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known on the internet as “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” is wanted by the FBI, which is offering a $10 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest, and has been put on a U.S. sanctions list. “We are Russian people, we are not afraid of the American government,” Matveev told TechCrunch in an online interview. In an interview where he answered both in English and in Russian, Matveev said that being sanctioned means Russia will not deport him.
We now have full pricing for Volvo's entry-level EX30 electric crossover, sporting up to 275 miles of range on a single charge.
Open banking, in which traditional banks release their data via application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable the development of new financial services for their consumers, has been one of the most significant disruptions in global payments over the past decade. Less than five years ago, this innovation, in which businesses use APIs to access customers’ financial accounts and provide an array of integrated and embedded financial services, took on in Africa. In the latest development, South African fintech Stitch, which has built an “end-to-end payments solution designed to meet the complex and evolving payments needs for its enterprise clients,” is announcing some funding to become a market leader in this payments segment.
After launching its “Paid Stories” program in 2019, the social storytelling platform Wattpad is now replacing it with a new freemium model called “Wattpad Originals” that gives authors the best of both worlds -- monetization and growing their audience of non-paying readers. With the new model, authors can hide certain chapters behind a paywall while also allowing readers to access free content and try before they buy. Wattpad Originals is invite-only and consists of top-tier content selected by editorial experts based on reader engagement metrics.
Tesla has quietly updated its Model Y page to add a new option for buyers in the US: A rear-wheel drive Model Y that's cheaper than the other variants.
As Birkenstock prepares to go public, shares of Instacart, Arm, and Cava are all down since their IPOs.