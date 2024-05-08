May and June events in Alamogordo to make plans around

Here are some events to mark on your calendar as May begins and the June heat approaches, including a Mother's Day dance and an airshow.

Mother's Day Tea and Dance

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10

Where: At the Alamogordo Senior Center at 2201 Puerto Rico Avenue

Tea, refreshments and small sandwiches will be served at the Mother's Day event.

Tickets can now be purchased for $10 at the front desk of the Senior Center or the day of at the front door. For questions, residents can call 575-439-4150.

Sounds of Freedom Airshow

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 25

Where: Alameda Park at 1599 North White Sands Blvd.

Sounds of Freedom was held in 2023 as a two-day event celebrated in honor of men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces. With Holloman Air Force Base minutes away from Alamogordo, city officials encourage all community member to show their support at the park.

The Yarbrough Band from Las Cruces, New Mexico will perform live. Food trucks and local vendors will be present. Vendors will be announced at a later date.

F-16 Fighter Jets, otherwise known as the "Thunderbirds" flying above the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico for the annual Legacy for Liberty Air Show in 2022.

Meet the Thunderbirds

When: Saturday, June 1

Where: Washington Park at 100 Washington Ave.

The Thunderbirds will be in town the day before the Legacy of Liberty Airshow for a meet and greet with the community. The City of Alamogordo will have food and craft vendors and kids activities.

There will be a live performance by the local band Hear No Evil. Performance and meet and greet times have not yet been released.

Legacy of Liberty Airshow

When: Saturday, June 2

Where: Holloman Air Force Base at 750 First Street, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

The event is free and open to the public. This one-day event will have a hangar full of informational exhibits, aircrafts, and STEM activities for children.

"The Thunderbirds thrilled a crowd of 28,000 during our air show in 2022. We are so excited to open our gates to the community again and put on a really great event that everyone will enjoy," U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander said.

