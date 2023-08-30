May Your Future Be as Bright as the Metallics in Stine Goya's FW23 Lineup

With its shimmering paillettes and captivating metallic foils, Stine Goya's Fall/Winter 2023 collection is sure to catch the eye this upcoming season.

Drawing inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen's Snow Queen, Stine Goya took center stage at Copenhagen Fashion Week FW23 with its "Freeze" collection, bringing these vibrant outfits to life. To refresh your memory, the runway show kicked off with playful blue-themed prints on hats and coats, adorned with floral details that also graced the metallic silver dresses.

Within the collection, highlights include the Ziggy Micro and Lexie Bags, the versatile Eiffel Heels, the bold Opal Jacket, the Delta Dress and the Fenix Pants. No matter if you like gold or silver, soft or bold touches, there's something in the lineup that caters to every style.

Stine Goya's FW23 collection is now available for purchase online and at retail locations, with prices ranging from $20 to $960 USD. Make sure to also take a look at the newly unveiled campaign imagery in the gallery above.

More fashion news? Embrace the sultry side of second-skin styles with the New Wolford x SIMKHAI collaboration.