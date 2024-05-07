May the Forest be with You: Upstate groups celebrate forest stewardship, what you can do

Nature enthusiasts across the Upstate spent the first week of May celebrating the forests of the Palmetto State and learning more about how to care for them.

April 29-May 5 marked the 69th annual National Conservation District Association’s Stewardship Week. This year’s theme was “May the Forest be with You, Always,” and focused on forest conservation in each county.

Forests are an integral part of South Carolina’s landscape. About two-thirds of the state is forested, making up nearly 13 million acres. In the Upstate, forestland accounts for about 2.6 million acres.

Forests combat excess CO2 in the atmosphere and help offset some of the impacts of climate change, but they are also critical to their local ecosystem. They also help shield residents from storms and floods and can help reduce energy costs, improve air quality, and provide shelter from severe heat.

Forests also represent a significant business sector in South Carolina, generating over $20 billion annually.

Tree farmer Walt McPhail measures the diameter of a pine tree in a section family owned forest in Belton, SC, on Friday, March 14, 2014.

What is a conservation district? Why are they celebrating?

Conservation districts date back to the 1930s. Soil erosion became a focus for former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Coupled with the impact of the Dust Bowl beginning in 1932, conserving healthy soil became a priority for the United States government.

The first district recognized was the Brown Creek watershed of North Carolina in 1937, but South Carolina wasn’t far behind. In 1938, the Upper Savannah Soil Conservation District worked with Ploma Adams of Seneca in Oconee County to write the country’s first Soil Conservation District plan for her 330-acre farm.

Today, the district focuses on conserving natural resources and educating the residents in their counties to better care for the world around them.

Anderson County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Pamela Richey said the district's goal remains centered on education.

“The original concept was to bring education and information to the general public on how to conserve our soil that was basically blowing away. It started with that, and of course, over the years and decades, it's evolved. We go from soil and water to wildlife to forestry,” Richey said. “We are just out there trying to educate people, so they understand their environment and know the importance of it.”

Jamieryon Yeargin, left, of Belton talks with his little brother Isaiah Yeargin after the Anderson Watershed Protection Grant awards at McFalls Landing near Broadway Lake in Anderson, S.C. Thursday, January 12, 2023. The County Watershed Protection Council announced grants from $30,000 to $90,000 to both Rocky River Conservancy, and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District, money from a 2014 Clean Water Lawsuit which the U.S. Supreme Court awarded $1.5 million to Anderson County toward improving water in the county. Yeargin and his father Larandas Yeargin of Heavenly Hands of Belton, came because they were interested in helping keep their water clean.

Greenville Soil and Water recognizes community leaders

Each of South Carolina’s 46 counties has a conservation district, and they recognize Stewardship Week in their own way.

In Greenville County, the conservation district hosted an awards ceremony to honor a farmer, conservationist and teacher of the year. This year, they awarded Farmer of the Year to Rachel and C.E. Lawton, conservationist of the year to Katie Martin of Woodmont Middle School, and Urban Conservationist of the Year to Erin Knight of the Conestee Nature Preserve. They also recognized Greenville County farms in the Roper, Hopkins and Southerlin families for over 100 years.

“This year was the first year that we had honored the century farmers,” Greenville Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Kirsten Robertson said. “Those are going away as farmers are selling their land. We thought in Greenville County, especially as fast as we're developing, we really should honor those people.”

Robertson said that in addition to honoring people who are making a difference, Greenville’s Soil and Water Conservation District was excited to highlight education during Stewardship Week.

She said that it’s important for residents to understand their relationship with the earth because we all are responsible for our natural resources.

She said she understands that sometimes, it can feel like making a small change isn’t doing much. However, encouraging people to make changes, such as using native plants instead of species that aren’t local to the Upstate, can significantly impact ecosystems.

Robertson remembered wanting to attract Monarch butterflies to her yard and planting six milkweed plants on a whim, thinking the butterflies wouldn’t be able to find them. When she returned to the spot where she had planted her milkweed, she said it was entirely covered by Monarch caterpillars.

A monarch caterpillar eats a leaf on a milkweed plant.

Roberston said taking small actions to protect the environment can make a bigger difference than people might think. Picking up your dog’s waste can prevent harmful pollutants from entering stormwater drains and ending up in our lakes and rivers. Recycling correctly can ensure that one item doesn’t contaminate the items around it, forcing them all into a landfill. Planting trees and flowers that typically grow in the Upstate instead of invasive or non-native plants can ensure the ecosystem around your home is thriving.

“Even a tiny corner of your yard can make a huge difference to the wildlife,” she said. “People may not realize that, and they may choose a non-native flower when a native could be just as beautiful and could actually help the wildlife as well.”

Stewardship Week enables students to participate

A team from J.L. Mann High School in Greenville County competes in the 2024 state Envirothon. The SC Envirothon is an academic competition that takes place each year in Columbia during National Conservation District Association’s Stewardship Week.

Each year, South Carolina hosts an “Envirothon” for high school students in Columbia. It’s an academic competition centered around the environment and natural resources.

Students from high schools across the state can test their knowledge of environmental categories such as soils, aquatics, forestry, and wildlife, along with a current environmental topic. This year, the Envirothon topic was “Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future.”

Robertson said students take written exams, participate in oral presentations for judges, and do hands-on activities, like using a microscope to identify algae on fish. Conservation Districts often sponsor the teams and cover the competition costs.

This year, a team from Spartanburg Day School won first place, while a team from Spartanburg High School won second place. Spartanburg Day School will compete in the National Conservation Foundation Envirothon in Geneva, New York.

Greenville County’s J.L. Mann High School won an award for the special topic category, where they presented on renewable energy.

Robertson said it’s J.L. Mann’s second year sending a team. Last year, they came in third out of the 26 teams. She said the district was “so proud.”

She added that the students also learn a lot at the Envirothon.

“These are skills that these kids are going to use for the rest of their lives,” she said. “They will absolutely be doing these things if they go into some sort of natural resources position in the future.”

