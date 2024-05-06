May food distributions announced

St. Joseph County residents in need of supplemental food this month may pick up a food box at any of several upcoming food distributions throughout the community.

The first food South Michigan Food Bank distribution will take place at 4 p.m. May 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave.

At 4 p.m. May 14, the Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 23683 M-86, in Centreville, will host a food box giveaway. A free ride to and from the premises is available through the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority depending on availability. A 24-hour advanced notice is required and inquiries may be made by calling (269) 273-7808.

Those in the Burr Oak area may visit Railroad Park there at 4 p.m. May 15, for a box of food. Gateway Village Apartments, 409 Gateway Court in Sturgis, will host a distribution at 10:30 a.m. May 16, followed by a giveaway at Colon High School, 400 Dallas St., in Colon, at 4:30 p.m. the same day.

Beginning at 9 a.m. May 18, The Huss Project at 1008 Eighth St., in Three Rivers, will give out food boxes until supplies are depleted.

The White Pigeon Schools campus, 410 Prairie Ave., will be the site of a food distribution at 3:30 p.m. May 28.

For additional food distributions in St. Joseph County through other agencies, food pantry hours and other supportive events, visit the human services calendar and St. Joseph County community resource guide at sjchumanservices.com.

