May 29 Community Calendar

May 29—KSP POST 11 TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINTS — Kentucky State Police London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at https://kentuckystatepolice.org/post11checkpoints/.

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINTS — Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries or a high traffic volume in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. These traffic safety checkpoints will be held from 6 p.m. May 1 through midnight on May 31. The Sheriff's office will conduct these traffic safety checkpoints coordinated by Capt. Chris Edwards.

The locations LCSO will concentrate on will include: Ky 30; Ky 770; Ky 192; Ky 80; US 25; Hal Rogers Parkway and Ky 80; I-75 at the entry/exit ramps at exit 49, exit 41 and exit 29; Ky 909; Ky 490; US 25 E; Ky 229; Ky 1956; and Ky 363.

* Many other locations have been identified and will be utilized in future traffic safety checkpoints in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for our families to travel.

WEDNESDAY, May 29

ROTARY CLUB OF LONDON — Will meet at Old Town Grill for their weekly meeting at 12 noon. Morgan Robinson, Activity Director at Laurel Heights, will present the program.

FRIDAY, May 31

THE SENTINEL-ECHO — Join us as we celebrate staff writer Nita Johnson's retirement after 21 years of reporting about London and Laurel County. Johnson will receive guests at the community room in the Laurel County Courthouse Annex on Broad St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VETERANS PARK — UK Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a Storybook Walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call to find out more at 606-864-4167.

SATURDAY, June 1

MOREN FAMILY REUNION — Will be held at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center at 12 noon until the last one leaves. Drinks furnished. Please bring covered dish. Questions, call Aubrey at 877-5234.

WILLIAMSBURG GOSPEL BARN — An evening of gospel music with Doug & Gina Green of Louisville, Good News Gospel Singing Revival of LaFollette, TN and the Stone Family from Corydon. Admission is free. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open mic.

WEDNESDAY, June 5

ROTARY CLUB OF LONDON — Will meet at Old Town Grill for their monthly board and business meeting. Board members should be there at 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, June 22

TOWN CENTER PARK — The Laurel County Life Center presents an outreach and fundraising community event that is fun for the whole family! Carnival games, prizes, and live entertainment from 2-5 p.m. at Town Center.