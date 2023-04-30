Amazon is stacked with deals on slimming maxi dresses, starting at $22

Take your style to the max (maxi dress, that is)! (Photo: Amazon)

No piece of clothing can compete with the comfort and versatility of a maxi dress — when the temperatures spike, swooshing into the room just feels right. The maxi’s easy-breezy style works for just about any occasion — working from home, working at the office, brunch, the beach — you get what I’m saying.

Of course, Amazon has truckloads of this anytime-anywhere dress in just about every cut, pattern or print at a deep discount, so we went ahead and picked out the crowd favorites we think you’ll like — some of them start at prices as low as $23!

Ready? Let the testimonials — and deals! — begin....

PRETTYGARDEN Pretty Garden Short Sleeve V Neck Tiered Maxi Dress Cute and flirty, this maxi is cinched in just the right spot for it to be flattering on a variety of figures. It comes in 12 prints and colors. Clip the on-page coupon for the full deal. $41 at Amazon

"I have a unique figure that makes dress shopping difficult," reported a rave reviewer. "I have literally tried on ten dresses and then this one. I am so in love with this dress! I have finally found a dress that is flattering for my figure and is absolutely gorgeous. The material is high quality and so comfortable. This dress is so soft and comfy! A must buy!"

ANRABESS Anrabess Kimono Loose Fitting Maxi Long and flowy, you can sashay right into fall with this dress. It comes in 17 colors and prints. $37 at Amazon

"This dress is the perfect summer goddess dress!" shared a happy shopper. "It’s so flattering and fits like a dream! The flutter sleeves hide your arms without adding a heavy fabric to your upper arms, the surprise bodice is perfect - a little sexy while still covering what it needs to! The slit in the side is great for showing a little leg but the built in slip hides the goods."

HUSKARY Huskary Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress We're all about the lengthy look and this purple leafy dress is just right for the rest of summer. The spandex helps it hug all the right places, and the polyester means it flows loosely to cover problem areas. Choose from 39 colors and patterns. $33 at Amazon

"I now own 14 of these dresses in nearly all the colors!" wrote a very excited shopper. "The most flattering are the army green and white stripe for that 'lengthy look,' and the army green solid. I get SOOOO many compliments on these, especially in the Florida Keys wearing the tropical-print ones. I'm down 20 [pounds] and they still look GREAT, and I don't need to knock down a size because the straps are adjustable and the tie at the waist just shows the curves."

YESNO Yesno Summer Maxi Dress Full-length and fabulous, you can get this popular 100% cotton maxi at a deep discount. More than 9,000 shoppers give it a five-star rating — they love it for the casual yet elegant style. Choose from 34 colors and prints. Clip the on-page coupon for the full deal. $34 at Amazon

"Perfect dress for evening wear on a beach vacation," wrote a happy traveler. "The material is a decent quality for the price. A little thin, but if you size appropriately the volume of fabrics still keeps the skirting modest and there’s a little bit of a double layer over the chest. Wore it at the beach with flip-flops and back home with a jean jacket and booties. Lots of compliments on the style and pattern in particular."

ANRABESS Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress A favorite among Amazon shoppers with more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this maxi is made with a blend of cotton, spandex and polyester so it breathes, drapes and stretches all at the same time. $31 at Amazon

"Love. This. Dress!!" one shopping enthusiast wrote. "Fits perfectly through the arms and chest, and it's flattering on my mama belly and big behind without looking boxy...Super comfy and flowy!"

PRETTYGARDEN PrettyGarden Casual Halter Maxi Dress Flowy and flirty, this popular dress rarely goes on sale. The fabric is made with 100% viscose so it hangs loosely without clinging. It's perfect for spring and it transitions into summer nicely. $26 at Amazon

"The dress fits great, very flowy and flattering," wrote one content customer. "It hides the tummy well and still flatters curves."

OUGES Ouges V-Neck Pattern Pocket Maxi Dress Dress to look and feel your best, but make sure your dress has pockets! With 10,000 five-star reviews, you're practically guaranteed compliments in this fancy frock. Choose from 35 different colors and prints. $32 at Amazon

LILBETTER Lilbetter Maxi Sundress Party-ready in polka dots, Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this dress. It has more than 13,000 five-star reviews that rave about its flattering fit. $33 at Amazon

This dress is pretty hard to pass up, especially if you find it difficult to buy clothes that fit your figure just right. “I'm rather chesty, but I felt like it drapes well over curves,” one shopper noted. “I have a very round protruding abdomen and this dress covers it well,” added another.

Milumia Milumia Button Up Floral Print Maxi Dress After a winter like we've had, we need a dress for twirling. Lightweight for hot, humid weather, this dress is flowy and won't cling to your body. Choose from 32 colors and patterns. $43 at Amazon

"I've gotten SO many compliments wearing it at work today!" raved one reviewer. "It's a nice burning-hot 86 degrees out so I decided to test it out for casual Friday, and I can't go anywhere in the office without people stopping me telling me how much they love it!"

GRECERELLE Grecerelle Summer Floral V Neck Maxi Cute with a dash of confidence, this floral maxi is one of the more popular dresses on Amazon with nearly 12,000 five-star reviews. It ties in the front for a style that's easy to hide the areas you don't want to show off. $33 at Amazon

"My thighs, stomach and arms are a little pudgy and I am very self-conscious about it," one reviewer shared. "I’ve bought other dresses in the past that didn’t work out, but this dress… THIS DRESS… Was AMAZING!! It fit my breast area perfectly[l], didn’t show my chubby tummy and was the perfect length! I got so many compliments on this dress. I am obsessed!"

Tongmingyun Tongmingyun Plus Size Maxi Dresses Stand out in stripes, but lounge comfortably in polyester and spandex. Loose and flattering for all your summer-to-fall gatherings, it comes in eight different styles and colors. $22 at Amazon

“This dress fits well in all the right places and does not cling,” one rave reviewer shared. “Super comfortable and, because it fits well, I feel good wearing this. I just paired it with some cute flats and a big chunky necklace, and I was ready for a day out. I like it enough that I may just buy another!”

AUSELILY Auselily Short Sleeve Round Neck Maxi Be comfortable in this one all summer and through fall, thanks to the blend of soft rayon and spandex. Choose from 37 different colors and patterns. $34 at Amazon

"This dress is so incredibly soft and comfortable but also slimming and flattering," wrote a satisfied customer. "I have a very large chest and dresses tend to hang off the girls like a circus tent, but NOT this dress. It’s an empire waist, so it’s perfect for camouflaging the tummy while still fitting nicely up top."

Halife Halife Casual Tank Dress Striped A roomy fit with a touch of class, this maxi is light and breathable. It features a racer back and the asymmetrical hem adds character to the classic silhouette. It comes in 24 colors and patterns. $28 at Amazon

"This is the most perfect maxi dress I’ve ever worn," a pleased shopper shared. "Let me start by saying that I am pear-shaped — small bust, wide hips.... I hate maxi dresses with pockets, because the pocket placement is always directly on my widest part, therefore making me look wider. This dress does NOT have pockets and lays just perfectly! It’s sexy, but not skintight. Flowy, but not baggy.... It’s just perfect!"

KARALIN Karalin Short Sleeve Maxi Dress This get-up-and-go maxi is fit for any season and any occasion. The lightweight, soft fabric drapes nicely for a flattering fit. It comes in 34 prints and colors. $35 at Amazon

"I don't like things to cling or show rolls or dimples, and this did not disappoint (smooth and hides belly just right)," shared a satisfied shopper. "I think the older I get, I look for comfort and convenience, but this is also cute and flattering. Plus, it has pockets."

