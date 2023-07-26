This flowy maxi dress is 'perfect' for a summer heat wave — and it's on sale for $26

If you're someone who likes to look put together, yet comfortable at the same time, finding a good dress isn't as easy as it sounds. And in addition, landing on one that's lightweight and keeps you cool through the summer adds an extra challenge. But we like a good challenge, so we scoured the internet and found one that gives you the best of both worlds. Meet Supnier's maxi dress — a long, flowy frock that's breathable and stylish. And you can score it on sale for 35% off right now!

Supnier's long maxi dress is the happy balance between wanting to dressed for the day and the need for comfort. The dress has a flowy silhouette that's crafted with light and breathable fabric — making it perfect to wear all summer long. It also boasts a tie closure, adjustable spaghetti straps, pockets and a beautiful V-neck shape. Better yet, the maxi comes in 28 colors and prints. And right now, it's available in sizes S to 2XL.

Over 9,400 five-star fans are so impressed with the dress, some are buying multiples. Here's what they said:

Shoppers report that this dress is "easy to wear" and it keeps them "cool." (Photo: Amazon)

Easy to wear

"Easy to wear and flattering!" a five-star reviewer raved. "Got this dress in the peach watercolor fabric and it's gorgeous, not see-through, and drapes beautifully. Got tons of compliments when I wore it to a casual outing."

"Six months pregnant and needed an easy, comfortable summer clothes," shared a fan. "Got this in 2 colors, absolutely love! No cleavage, length is perfect and the material is light without being see-through."

Cooling and comfy

There's nothing worse than donning a summer dress that makes you sweat. Not the case here, thanks to lightweight, soft fabric. One shopper labeled the dress "perfect." They also added: "OMG this dress is so incredible. It has a cooling feature when you put it on — it's probably due to the material, but it is just wonderful. I actually bought it to use as jammies and man, I just love it."

Another said: "Perfect summer dress! The material is very light and cool, so it is perfect for warmer weather. The straps are high quality. I am overall very happy with this purchase. It is so cute!"

"Love how light and cool it is," added another impressed customer.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

